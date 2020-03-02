This season’s Europa League final will be played in the Polish town of Gdansk, when Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium was selected in September to host the 2021 last. — Reuters pic

AMSTERDAM, March 3 — The 2022 Europa League ultimate will be played in Budapest, Uefa announced yesterday pursuing an govt committee meeting in Amsterdam.

The Puskas Arena in the Hungarian cash was opened very last November and will be the only brand name new location employed for the 2020 European Championship.

European football’s governing body also disclosed the venues for the next two Women’s Champions League finals, with Turin to phase the 2022 showpiece and Eindhoven to host the 2023 remaining.

Meanwhile, the Uefa Super Cup in 2022 will acquire place at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium, and Kazan was named as the venue for the 2023 edition.

The draw for the upcoming Uefa Nations League will be manufactured today.

This season’s Europa League closing will be played in the Polish city of Gdansk, while Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium was selected in September to host the 2021 last.

Uefa had currently announced the 2021 Champions League will be performed in Saint Petersburg, with Munich awarded the 2022 showpiece and the 2023 closing being offered to Wembley.

This season’s final of Europe’s leading club competitors will be performed in Istanbul. — AFP