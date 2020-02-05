Buddhists who were punished for the death of their tree say they killed it “against their beliefs”

For Buddhist retirees Jack and Lin Chia, every life is sacred, including plants.

But a Melbourne city council accused the older couple of poisoning a large pine tree in the back yard of their home in Balwyn North.

The allegation was deeply annoying for the family, and they will now be brought to justice if they don’t pay a $ 4,000 fine.

“I don’t know how the tree died,” Jack said to Nine News.

“I’m sorry. Really sorry.”

Despite the fact that only one tree was involved, the Buroondara Council issued both Jack and Lin $ 2000 violation notifications.

Under local law, the owner or owners of private property on which a tree has died is guilty until proven innocent. It is the responsibility of the title holder to prove that someone else was responsible.

The couple’s son, Norm, says it is “obviously unfair”.

“It’s against any kind of local law challenge. It’s basically impossible for my parents to prove that they didn’t do something.”

Urban planning expert Bill Kusznirczuk says it is a “peculiar” case, especially considering that the pine tree is considered an “environmental herb”.

He has charged the city council with two violations and told Nine News: “There is no reason why everyone in the house would be fined this tree. I think the city council needs to look into this very carefully.”

Jack and Lin admit that they had previously asked the city council for permission to cut the aging tree because they feared the falling branches could be dangerous.

But they insist that they had nothing to do with his death because killing living things is against their spiritual beliefs.

“My parents don’t use chemicals, they don’t use pesticides or fertilizers,” Norm told Nine News.

The Boroondara Council told Nine News that “protecting trees is a priority for residents.”

“Residents have found that protecting the canopy on private land is fundamental to preserving the character of Boroondara ‘s amenities. To protect this particular character, the council has a local law that requires removal or authorization Destroying a “significant tree” prescribes. “

Local law has been in effect for 14 years and includes a clause that makes owners responsible for what happens on their land.

“Under this clause, the owner or the owners of land on which a significant tree or canopy has been removed or killed is guilty of a crime unless the owner or the owners can demonstrate that the interference by another party has not occurred Knowledge of the owner or the owner was made. “

The council is currently considering an appeal by the couple.