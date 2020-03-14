Budget Allocation 35 Percent Less Than Required: Defense Council Panel – India News

The Parliamentary Council on Friday expressed concern over India’s military modernization, due to insufficient funds available to buy new weapons and systems in this year’s budget. The panel noted that the capital budget for 2020-21 It was 35% less than the requirements of the armed forces.

In a report made in the Lok Sabha, the Permanent Parliamentary Defense Committee noted that under-budgeting would affect the procurement of the latest weapons, aircraft, ships and tanks needed to align with the Chinese and Pakistani military.

“The board feels and wants the necessary allocation to the capital city to be very important for the development and acquisition of a state-of-the-art combat platform, which can suit its northern and western neighbors (China and Pakistan),” the panel said in its report on capital cost, procurement policy and defense planning.

Last month, the government allocated 3.37 crores to its budget for 2020-21, an increase of just 6% from last year’s budget budgets of 3.18 crores.

This year’s budget, which includes defense pensions, includes 1.13 kroner routes below the equity capital for modernization, which is just 10,340 rounds more than the appropriation in last year’s budgets. If the defense expenditure is allocated for the period 2020-21. They calculate according to last year’s revised estimates of 3.31 ruch rush, the increase is not even 2%.

The armed forces are prioritizing their purchases to make the best use of available resources, two senior officials said on condition of anonymity.

The panel noted that over the years, the gap between the demands of the armed forces and the money available has increased.

The gap for the military was said to have narrowed from 4,596 runes in 2015-16. At 17,911.22 runes this year (from 14% to 36%).

“When it comes to the Navy, the difference was Rs 1,264.89 in 2014-2015, rising to Rs 18,580 in 2020-21. (5% to 41%), and for the air force, the gap which in 2015 was 12,505.21 ore, 16 increased to 22,925.38 rus in 2020-21 (27% to 35%), ” report.

Experts said it was critical to allocate more money to the capital-led army this year.

“With the security challenges facing India, the increase in capacity for the three services should not be hindered by the lack of funding. Unfortunately, the allocation of this year’s budget is incredibly inappropriate and needs to be given a second look, “said Air Vice President Marshal Manmohan Bahadur (retd), additional director general of the Center for Aeronautical Studies.

Last month, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat noted that he preferred a procurement model that included the purchase of weapons and systems in a gradual manner so that the three services’ request could be met within the available budget. Rawat’s jurisdiction is to prioritize military purchases offered by the three services.

