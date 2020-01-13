Budget writers predict a growth of 2.8 in the next fiscal year

Democratic leaders in the legislature and the governor’s budget office agreed on Monday to base next year’s state budget on the assumption that revenues will grow by a modest 2.8 percent.

The revenue estimate for fiscal 2021 includes the reduction of the state tax rate to 5 percent this month and the reintroduction of a deduction for charities in January 2021.

The agreement comes weeks after the legislators have allocated a $ 1 billion government budget surplus and coincides with an announcement that the Baker administration is increasing its revenue base for the current budget.

The so-called “consensus revenue estimate” for fiscal year 2021, which was due to appear on Wednesday, was announced by the Secretary of Administration and Finance Michael Heffernan, President of the Senate Road and Resources Michael Rodrigues and Mr Ways and Means, President Aaron Michlewitz.

Government Charlie Baker on January 22 is expected to submit its annual budget proposal based on the new revenue estimate of $ 31.15 billion. The House and the Senate will redesign Baker’s spending blueprint in April and May.

Heffernan has estimated fiscal sales revenue to be revised by $ 190 million on Monday after revenues in the first half of the fiscal year increased by 4.7 percent and exceeded estimates by $ 231 million.

Economists and other financial state experts predicted a slowdown on the horizon in December. Although they did not predict the start of a recession, economists and think tanks offered legislators and the administration estimates for tax revenues ranging from a low of 0.8 percent to a peak of 3.5 percent.

“This consensus revenue forecast provides modest economic growth for FY21 in line with the testimony from experts we received last month,” Heffernan said in a statement. Rodrigues called the estimate “consistent” with the testimony heard by the committees, and Michlewitz said it was “responsible and fiscally sustainable.”

The growth projection is comparable to the 2.7 percent increase that Beacon Hill leaders predicted for the current fiscal year – fiscal 2020 – which has proved conservative so far.

Revenues last financial year grew by 6.9 percent and left the legislator and the Baker government to argue about how to spend a $ 1.1 billion surplus. Sales in fiscal 2018 grew by 8.5 percent on an annual basis.

Of the $ 231 million tax dollars above the benchmark that was collected between July and December, Heffernan said that about $ 100 million comes from capital gains and will be transferred to the state reserve fund, which after a large deposit of the surplus from previous year at a record high of $ 3.42 billion.