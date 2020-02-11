Budgets increase plans to deepen the Mississippi in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Army Corps of Engineers plans to spend more than $ 85 million this year on a project to deepen the Mississippi Main Canal in Louisiana.

US MP Steve Scalise from Louisiana announced funding in a press release on Monday. It comes after the corps approved the dredging project in 2018.

President Donald Trump’s proposed 2021 budget includes an additional $ 45.7 million for the dredging project, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported. The project was expected to cost nearly $ 240 million, with the state covering more than $ 100 million.

Increasing the channel depth from 13.7 meters to 15.2 meters would allow several ports in southeastern Louisiana to accommodate large cargo ships that were built to take advantage of the expansion of the Panama Canal.

The corps estimates that the project could benefit the country’s economy on average $ 127.5 million a year, the newspaper said. The average annual cost of maintaining the deepened channel is estimated at $ 17.7 million.