Budweiser, Chiefs, grapple with fans whose beer was used to celebrate – and a few more

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF) – Given that this will be one of the largest $ 20 investments recently, two Chiefs fans got their money’s worth when Budweiser and Bud Light borrowed them for a few “Beers paid back.

Last Sunday, to the delight of Chiefs fans around the world, Chiefs gave Eric Beer a beer shower behind the end zone in a viral touchdown celebration.

It came after a close end Blake Bell got a pass from Patrick Mahomes to increase the score to 47-31. It was Bell’s first touchdown of the season.

“I ran over to celebrate with Blake and I don’t know why, but my eyes were only drawn to them,” Fisher said of two fans of beer. “And I thought,” OK, I have to pick it up “and then:” What do I do? ‘

Fisher was apparently so excited that he decided to use Steve Austin’s legendary wrestling move.

“Stone Cold!” Said the Chiefs with a laugh.

After the game, Fisher announced on Twitter that he tracked down these fans, Alex and Troy, and told the Chiefs fans that he wanted to thank them for the Big Fish style.

Budweiser also tweeted that they were planning “something special” for them – and they were definitely not kidding.

The Chiefs brought the two men to a meeting with Fisher, and the St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch paid them for the brewed beers.

They didn’t just give them a beer or two. Alex and Troy each got an entire beer tower of their choice. It may not be a shock that the two men chose Budweiser and Bud Light, the same beers that Fisher drank.

But it didn’t even stop. Fisher provided each of them with signed jerseys, and the Chiefs also gave them extra jerseys.

Even without all of the chief’s beer and equipment, Alex and Troy will have an incredible memory to remember for years to come.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and it was by far the coolest thing that ever happened in this end zone,” said Alex.

And they weren’t the only fans who loved it. Videos and photos of the moment have gone viral – so Bud Light and Budweiser use the fun moment.

They tweeted that Chiefs fans should be looking for beer shower koozies and Fisher 3:72 t-shirts at the AFC championship this weekend.

