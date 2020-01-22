Buffalo Wild Wings again offers free wings when the Super Bowl works overtime

Buffalo Wild Wings doubles its 2019 Super Bowl deal and promises free spins when this year’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs goes into extra time.

“You declared us crazy last year. So we’ll do it again, ”the restaurant chain said on its website. “You’re welcome, America.”

The odds are in favor of Buffalo Wild Wings. Only a Super Bowl has ever worked overtime. That was the Super Bowl LI when the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34:28 in the third quarter after 25 points behind.

The offer only applies to participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the United States and Canada. You must therefore inquire at the location in your area. The offer runs until February 17 and is valid from 4:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. local time.

The offer applies to “ordering boneless wings or in traditional snack size or with 5/6 counting”, depending on the location, while supplies last. It is only for dine-in customers and there is a limit per customer.