Buffy’s Willow has never been my witch

You would think that based on everything about me, there would be no character on all kinds of television with whom I would associate Buffalo the Vampire Slayer’s Willow Rosenberg. I am red-headed and witch-like, like her, and like her, I am a curious woman and an idiot who follows my nature. Willow is smart, dumb, a bit awkward and very charming. He’s me … so why didn’t I ever click with him?

I think it’s because Allison Hannigan’s willow, more than probably any of Buffy’s characters, showed the show’s limitations and failures. She was not a bad character, she was captivating and funny and had a lot of faces … but she was also a character that looked out-of-the-box, yet otherwise baffled for me and the way she was used and the messages she had. What he sent was hardly magical or feminist. This is actually a problem with a lot of my Buffy.

Buffy was a big deal in her time. Still have It was the final episode of “Girl Power” in the 90s and 2000s. The idea of ​​a petite blonde war monster was just right, wasn’t it? Now it almost feels comfortable but it was a huge disaster for Joss Whedon to see that the common girl in the least trouble became a hero. (This was not actually a revolution but it is a separate article))

But it wasn’t really Buffy’s hook. It was fun and intriguing, had great romance and mythology, but feminism did eventually happen. It was like an accessory, not necessarily the original, but some Buffy, the show and the character were encouraged but not really there. I’ll give you a metaphor.

This GIF, right here. It’s so iconic, it looks great. But if he wants to stab or throw at it, he ends up holding it straight. It’s cool and bad and impressive to look at, but it’s actually non-functional and just for display, and I think Buffy’s feminist stuff is a lot like the screen now. They look neat but haven’t really done much.

Which brings me back to Willow. Buffy, and even Gender and Angel-like Willow, fit in with a pretty dressed trope when she was introduced: the soft, wallflower best friend. Unlike Buffy, Willow took a long time to begin to pervert it. Will has sex for two seasons and is a bit more self-possessed, which passes for development somehow, but becomes really “strong” when he starts doing magic. .

Again, in the context of Buffy’s time, we have to go back. There was a lot of magic and witchcraft around in that decade, and many of its wikers integrated ideas and terms from religion. Some occasions, such as the original Charmed, managed to integrate Wiccan ideas pretty well, but Buffy didn’t.

Not only did they call Willu “Wicca” (Kringe), they took on a belief and practice that was about finding women their strength and connection, and they developed it as a metaphor for how a woman wants power if he wants his wife. How can corruption make the wrong reasons and drugs too? It was bad.

Will’s magic was almost always associated with his most negative character traits and his poorest choices. He accidentally cast spells with his friends and put people in danger but he is attracted to magic because it makes him feel stronger. The more powerful he became, the more dangerous and selfish he became.

In some ways this is okay. People who are insecure and empowered use it badly if they do not show their underlying problems. That’s life. But especially its combination with the concept of witchcraft and its aftermath, the idea that magic was an addictive drug … not only meant it as a dual metaphor, but the show also eroded it.

The “magic as a drug” metaphor failed in many ways. First, it was part of a plotline that marked the show as a haven for a “dead tragic lesbian” trope when Willow’s wife’s lover died and Willow went crazy with magic and vengeance. It sent all kinds of nasty messages about willows, women and bereavement, even magic. Can women in power be dangerous and bad if they are too sensitive? What?

Many of these issues were better addressed in Season Seven, where Willu had to learn to use magic for the right reasons. But the fact that Willow didn’t get the choice to use magic was complicated. Willow remains an insecure, selfish character who is often defined by it and endangers his friends and loved ones because of it.

And then Will had sex. This is something that was also tied to his magic. Magic was not only the gateway to Willow Power, it was the key to his first significant relationship. Because of the television standards of the time, Willow and they couldn’t kiss very much on screen until six-six, so in the fourth season when they got together in their magic as an alternative to the sex world.

I absolutely love the combination of magic and witchcraft, unless you look at willow witchcraft – how it was about power over another for him. As it became associated with his relationship with the stars, his magic also became about electricity in the field of stars. And as our Princess Weeks indicated in writing about Willow and Tara’s poisonous relationship, their dynamic became so severely problematic that Willu essentially refused to consent to them by erasing his memory in magic, “using the ability to control someone else for his own sexual relationship.” .And emotional need. “Then making Willow a villain Postal order the death of stars.

From all of this it may seem that I am overall negative towards Buffy, which is not true. I loved the show in childhood and it defines the whole generation of television. However this effect is both good and bad. Buffy was smart and creative and dealt with tough staff, and Jenner pushed the television limit. However this was only the first step and it had many drawbacks. The drawbacks do not mean that it is entertaining and not even iconic.

And without a character like Willow and flawed without a show like Buffy, we wouldn’t have amazing women, witches and intriguing characters today.

