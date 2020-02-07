Builder from Croydon explains how easy it is to go from savings to the bank to being homeless in just a year

After a successful 25-year career in roofing, Desmond Cooke never imagined that he would become homeless in his sixties.

But that changed last January when he was forced to surf on the couch and stay in “disgusting and cheap” hotels.

It all started when the rent for her apartment in Selhurst went from £ 550 to almost £ 1,000 over two years.

He had lived there for nine years and had over 20 years of roofing and construction experience, even employing up to eight people.

But over the past year, his bad knees have kept him from working as much.

After 11 months of searching for accommodation and faced with the prospect of sleeping on the street, the 64-year-old woman visited the employment center.

Here he was put in touch with Crisis and eventually got a bed at the new Croydon Homeless Assessment Center.

He said, “Otherwise, I would have been on the street in the freezing cold, I was really on the brink.

“To begin with, they gave me friendship, it was the first thing I noticed. The people were helpful and happy.

“My fall from grace was quite dramatic, two years ago, I had savings at the bank, I never thought I would end up like this.

“If I found myself on the street, it would have been difficult to get out, especially at my age.”

He stayed at the Somewhere Safe to Stay Hub for about 10 days and was helped to find accommodation in Norbury where he feels more optimistic about the future and hopes to find another job.

It is a partnership between the Croydon council and Evolve Housing with people who sleep on the street or people about to sleep the hard way referred by the council’s homeless assessment team and partners, including Croydon Reach and Crisis.

It started operating in November and is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and can accommodate up to 15 people per night.

Another person on the verge of falling asleep was Chelsea McCarthy.

Chelsea McCarthy was about to sleep hard after a breakup this year

The 38-year-old man became homeless earlier this month after a relationship broke up.

She said that if she hadn’t been to Crisis and had no space at the hub, her only option would have been to sleep on the street.

Chelsea said, “I went to Crisis when I found out that I had to leave my apartment and I arrived at the center the same day.

“I would have been on the street, I was afraid of that.

“They helped me find a place to live at Thornton Health and came to the board to assess me because of my learning disability.”

Chelsea previously worked as a security delegate at the Crystal Palace and now hopes to return to work.

She added, “My advice is to try to get help as soon as possible, I wouldn’t have been happy if I was on the street.”

What is the Somewhere Safe to Stay hub?

Roy Hodgson officially opened the Staying Safe Hub in Croydon with Cllr Alison Butler

(Image: Croydon Council)

At the crossroads as well as in a warm bed for the night, people receive help with accommodation and individual help with their finances and their professional skills.

During its first eight weeks of operation, 49 people were helped and 15 were supported in longer-term housing.

Debra Ives, director of operations at Evolve, said, “A team of support workers work with them intensively enough to make sure they don’t get back on the street.

“We have about seven to eight a night right now and these are people who would otherwise be on the street.”

In addition to a master bedroom with beds, there are separate bedrooms for men and women for the vulnerable as well as a private bedroom for an individual or a couple.

Although it has been operating since November, it was officially launched today (Thursday, January 30) by special guest Roy Hodgson, director of the Crystal Palace Football Club.

At an opening event, he said, “Life has treated you so unfairly if you live in the doors, you scream somehow for someone to do something.

“I think in a society like ours with so much money, it’s horrible to see people in the situation they find themselves in.”

And Councilor Alison Butler, a member of the Croydon Council’s cabinet for homes, said that the people who work and volunteer at the hub make such a difference in people’s lives.

She added, “Each of us may find ourselves homeless on the street. Sometimes you just need that hand and that little boost. “

This week, the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government confirmed that the council’s Gateway service will receive £ 1.218 million in 2020/21 for homelessness prevention and response work, including the hub .

Council and partners are already providing wider support to people sleeping on the street, from homeless single accommodation to the floating shelter of the churches of Croydon and an emergency winter shelter hosted by Crystal Palace Football Club.

.