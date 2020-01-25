Building a wood stove sauna in 10 steps, shown in Mark Bollman’s pictures

Building a wood-fired sauna in 10 steps, shown in Mark Bollman’s pictures – InsideHook

Mark Bollman, founder of Ball and Buck, leads us through a DIY construction in the Berkshires

Selection of the sauna size and type

“First you have to decide whether you are inside or outside,” says Bollman. “Then you have to think about how many people you would imagine to be in at a certain time, and secondly, if you want to be able to sit in it or lie down. You also have to decide whether your heat source is powered by electricity or wood. The latter takes up a lot more space, but you get the crackle of the wood and you also get the natural light of the fire let through … I put it on a piece of the property that is completely disconnected from the mains – but there is so much wood , “

Select location

“The location is probably the most important decision. The closer you are to where you live and where you live, the more you use the sauna. I strategically cleared an area that was as close to the house as possible without being able to see the house at all. It’s all angles. When you are blindfolded and taken there, it feels like you are in the middle of thousands of acres of wilderness. But it’s only a 100-yard walk from the cabin. You can have two completely separate worlds in which you cannot see the house from the sauna and cannot see the sauna from the house. “

Establishment of the foundation and platform

“If you don’t want to lift the sauna yourself and want to replace the trusses that hold them in place every few years, you have to have some kind of platform. Some bring gravel and some pour a concrete slab. In my case, I wanted it to lift off the ground because it’s in the forest, so it’s a foot or so high on a pressure-treated platform and at ground level. In summer you can throw a few garden chairs and put towels. This extends the usage factor so that you can go in and out. And it also extends the life of these half-timbered boards. “

Building the barrel with staves

“It’s the same basic requirement as building a whiskey barrel. You take the staves, which are usually scored or grooved, then stack them in a sequence of paths and glue them together. Once you’re halfway up, bring them Sides and ends in to keep them in place. You have to crawl up the boards because they are not being held – it is just pressure, they are being held in place gravitationally. You are using tape to hold them together. Try the last ones get a couple of staves as many as you can, then grab the side tires and tighten them with screws while using a rubber mallet and hammering and pounding the tire yourself around the barrel. It’s a two man job. You hammer one set, tighten it, move on to the next, hammer it in, tighten it, and keep going back and forth until it’s super firm, as soon as it rains and the wood gets wet it expands and becomes waterproof. “

Install the ends

“The ends are grooved circular parts that are essentially connected with furniture pegs – dowels. In this case there was a door that was already prefabricated. Either way, use the ends to hold these staves in place. You can put staves over the lower supports as they are rounded. But once you’ve reached the limit, there’s nothing left to hold on to. They’ll just fall rightly, so at this point you have to achieve the goals. We pulled threads to tie the ends together while we put the rest of the side panels into the staves. “

Installation of the furnace

“The stove was made by a Finnish company called Harvia. It’s heavy – maybe 400 to 500 pounds. You have to procure A heater with a heat output that corresponds to the size of the sauna based on the cubic foot of space. It’s a balance between something that can heat it up quickly but doesn’t give up all of your space to a stove. If you’re using an electric cooker, just drop the stove and let the wire out. The stovepipe is not attached to this model. So you cut a hole in the ceiling of a perfectly finished roof. You pass the pipe through, then place the insulation around the baffle and seal the top with spark protection. In this way, the unburned wood does not jump out and does not trigger a forest fire. ”

Set up benches

“It’s pretty easy. Essentially, you take the various bench sets and attach both of them to the wall. So there is a plank set that you install to create a walking floor. Then you have the seat, backrest … the only difficult problem is to adjust the curvature of the seat to the foot of the bench. You just need to adjust the curve angle, which is not too difficult, but something to keep in mind. “

Install the accessories

“This is just the finishing touch: hourglass, fire extinguisher, coat hooks and outside seats. Since mine is far from the house, I put a fire extinguisher in a small box. Just in case – you are in a wood-fired sauna. It is made of wood. So if something happens, it probably happens quickly. A timer is always a good idea. On the outside there are some hooks for robes and clothes. You can also place these outdoor benches outside so that you can cool off. Just adjust it, do it yourself and give it the finishing touch. “

Make the first fire

“You know when you start using a hairdryer or toaster, how everything burns off? Same thing here. You have to start a fire and let it get pretty hot because you have all the paint that is in the firebox and want to burn the stove and all of that down, so it’s a process of breaking it in. You don’t want to sit in there because of the fumes. I left it on for almost two whole days. I just burn it to get all the shit out “After probably the third or fourth fire, all the colors and smells from the paint and any coatings they use for shipping are worn out. And then it can start.”

Enjoy a bath

“Once it’s done, all you have to do is start it up and heat it up to the desired location, which can range from 120 to 150 ° F. And then you can either do it dry or with more steam, like in a wet sauna. I think the most important thing is that you don’t want to stick around for too long. There are all sorts of health benefits from heart health to cancer to mobility. It’s also relaxing. It’s a great way to get away from the noise and digitally detoxifying. It’s also pretty good if you’ve had an aggressive drinking night and want to sweat it out. It sounds like a lot, but if you can, you can do it in a weekend. “

Mark Bollman, founder of Ball and Buck and American Field, owns a property deep in the Berkshire Mountains in Massachusetts. Since Bollman already equipped this property with a wood-fired hot tub for soaking, he recently decided to make up for it by building a wood-fired sauna with a pre-cut kit from Almost Heaven Sauna. Here is a photographic guide on how he did it in 10 relatively simple steps.

