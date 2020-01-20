“Building bridges, no barriers”, topic of the 3rd MLK day “Unity March”

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., a federal holiday celebrating the late king’s birthday, dozens gathered in Iowa City for a third annual “Unity March” to continue his legacy.

“Unity” was one of the popular messages from Dr. King who will hopefully embody the leaders in Iowa City even 52 years after his death.

It was a crisp 10 degrees when more than 60 people took to the streets holding signs and singing hymns.

Pictured: A handful of the organizers of “Unity March”

Before leaving the Eastdale Plaza, the group marched four blocks to Mercer Park’s Aquatic Center. Johnson County’s leaders said a few words.

Bruce Teague, the newly elected mayor of Iowa Cities, spoke about the importance of King’s message.

“Once again, they marched like they did in Washington, and in fact it was the way they delivered the message through love,” said Teague.

In the crowd there were familiar messages of “I have a dream” on signs in the room.

“Dr. King really wanted love to be at the forefront of everything he did,” Teague continued.

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. prepare Iowans for an agreement march in Iowa City. It starts at Eastdale Plaza and ends at Mercer Park. Hear from the organizers tonight how important this day is and how the King’s legacy continues. More about MLK here: https://kwwl.com/2020/01/20/martin-luther-king-jr-s-legacy-lives-on-in-iowa/

Posted by KWWL on Monday January 20, 2020

It was a day of service and memory that a group of Clear Creek Amana students never missed, even though they didn’t have a day off from school.

Amelia Keller, a junior at Clear Creek Amana, was among them.

“I think being out here and showing respect for the MLK struggle and for everyone who fought in the civil rights movement is bigger than a school day and it is bigger than, you know, a ride and snow and all that” said Keller.

The group marched about four blocks through ice-covered streets to Mercer Park while singing songs and holding hands.

“We drove down the street a bit, but you know, it just showed that the people in our community are really for justice and peace,” said Teague.

Teague is only the second African American to be Mayor of Iowa City.

I have a dream when one day we talk about those who are elected and those who are looking for work. We don’t even ask what color they are, we don’t even ask about their gender, we ask about their name, “said Teague. We only know that we have a person in office.”

Teague marched alongside the first African American woman elected Johnson County Supervisor, Royceann Porter, who was just completing her first year on the board.

A reflection of where the county came from.

Over 60 people took to the streets at 10 degrees to Dr. Spread King’s message of hope and unity. Here is what your dream is for the community at 5 & 6 p.m. https://t.co/ccpqPw4dHW pic.twitter.com/5XgBpBxAK7

– KWWL (@KWWL) January 20, 2020

“It is so important that our youth know it because it is not taught in school,” said Porter.

The work and Dr. However, King’s hopes and dreams have not yet been fulfilled.

“Dr. King actually showed us that love can be seen through in a non-violent way,” said Teague.

Some of the signs also said “Humanity First”, a slogan by Andrew Yang, one of the few minority candidates who campaigned for the president.

After March, attendees hung out for a day on duty with activities organized by the City of Iowa City, United Way, and the University of Iowa.

Porter said the most important part of the day was the diversity that attracted the event.

“What is important is if you just look around. And you see, we had Clear Creek Amana, who decided to have a school today, and then we have some students who show me that this is really nice, because these kids need to know, “said Porter.

Today March was the third “unification march” in honor of the MLK day.

The topic “Building bridges, no barriers” of the 3rd MLK day “Unity March” was first published in the KWWL.