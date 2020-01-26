Building cooperation in a troubled world

SWITZERLAND – The world is at a turning point where power shifts and dissipates in a way that signals the emergence of a new multipolar era. In the resulting turbulent global environment, the opportunities for competition or cooperation in various areas increase. In areas such as business, technology and the environment, the question arises whether the parties want to make progress towards common goals or strategic advantages over competitors.

For much of the post-Cold War period, issues such as trade, scientific research, and climate change were largely isolated from the considerations of global competition. For example, the U.S. and Chinese economies have flourished for 20 years, expanding market and investment opportunities for others through an open global financial and trading system.

Similarly, the internet boom at the beginning of this century was made possible by a common and easily accessible platform that was largely different from national rivalries. As a result, the number of Internet users worldwide has grown exponentially from just over 400 million in 2000 to around 2 billion in 2010.

And even during the Cold War, governments and other actors were able to lift strategic competition to tackle global issues like the environment. Above all, the widening hole in the ozone layer has triggered collective climate protection measures. Beginning with the Montreal Protocol of 1987 and over the following decades, states have reduced their use of chlorofluorocarbons so much that the atmosphere is now likely to recover.

Today, problems that were once characterized by partnership run the risk of becoming front lines of the conflict. Global economic growth is expected to slow in the near future – a situation that is exacerbated by the fact that trade is used more as a tool for geopolitical benefits than for shared prosperity. In contrast to the depletion of the ozone layer, the melting of the Arctic ice cap was not a clear call for more ambitious climate protection measures. Instead, the states see an opening to compete for natural resources and trade routes in the far north. In terms of technology, the benefits of a common global communication platform are now at risk, as US and Chinese communication systems can be “decoupled” in separate 5G networks.

However, these developments do not necessarily mean that we should face a phase of geopolitical competition and not cooperation. The expansion of geopolitics – with a dynamic of power that extends across new areas – also means that new actors exert influence. As a result, a large number of parties can influence the course of international relations.

For starters, emerging and medium-sized powers are responding to the possibility of a fragmented global order by reaffirming the need for multilateralism. France and Germany are working with other like-minded countries on an alliance for multilateralism to promote international cooperation in areas such as digitization and climate change. In Africa, countries are strengthening their economic ties through the African Free Trade Agreement, which includes 54 member states of the African Union and more than $ 2 trillion of GDP. In Southeast Asia, ASEAN member states are taking steps to strengthen regional partnerships and integration, and intend to sign the regional comprehensive economic partnership later this year. This trade agreement, which will include China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, is estimated to cover 45 percent of the world’s population and to be the largest trade bloc in the world.

Non-state actors are also able to exert increasing influence. Nowadays, global companies make up an important part of global economic performance, and leading private sector companies are increasingly committed to looking beyond short-term profits. Last year, for example, 87 large companies announced that they would work to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. And many CEOs talk about the potential dangers of a technological “cold war” between the United States and China or the decoupling of their economies.

While the changing nature of global power may tempt some actors to gain an advantage through confrontation, the growing field of stakeholders offers the opportunity to correct course. Given the geopolitics of the new era, which is currently changing, there is still the possibility of directing the world towards cooperation and away from potentially harmful competition.

Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, is the author of the new report, Shaping a Multiconceptual World. © Project Syndicate, 2020