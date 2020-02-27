Building goes to Trump to help Huawei to support small telecommunications sales tax

NEW YORK [AP] —The Senate has passed a bill that provides $ 1 billion to small telecommunications providers to replace equipment manufactured by Huawei and ZTE in China, and has sent the action to President Donald Trump.

The U.S. government views Chinese companies as a security risk, urging allies to refrain from using Huawei devices in the next generation of cellular networks, called 5G. The two companies have denied that China is using the product for spying.

The Federal Communications Commission has already voted to ban US telephone companies from using government subsidies on the equipment of two Chinese companies. This mainly affects small local businesses, as major US network providers do not use Chinese equipment.

Small telephone companies complain that rebuilding the network is difficult and costly. Their trade association says its dozens of member companies will cost up to $ 1 billion to replace Huawei and ZTE equipment, and Huawei says it has 40 customers in the United States. I am. .

The bill refunds telecommunications providers with less than 2 million customers.

Huawei and ZTE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

. [TagsToTranslate] AP Online Top Technology Headline