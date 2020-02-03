Built To Spill share ‘Bloody Rainbow’ from the recently announced Daniel Johnston cover album

Long-time US rockers Built To Spill have announced a new album in honor of the late Daniel Johnston.

The band played with Johnston during his last tour in 2017, where they acted as a backing band for appearances in Vancouver and Portland.

The eleven tracks on the album entitled “Built To Spill Plays the Songs by Daniel Johnston” come from their rehearsals for these shows. The first song, “Bloody Rainbow”, can be heard below.

Built To Spill plays the songs by Daniel Johnston from Built To Spill

“It was special for us,” said Built To Spill’s Doug Martsch about the shows and spoke to Rolling Stone. “Basically, we wanted good documentation about what our samples were like. It was a lot harder than I thought. “

The album will be released on May 1st by Ernest Jenning Record Co. The full tracklist looks like this:

1. Bloody rainbow

2. Tell me now

3. Honey, I miss you

4. Good morning you

5. Heart, mind and soul

6. Life for free

7th mountain peak

8. Queenie Dog

9. Impossible love

10. Fake records of rock and roll

11. Fish

In the meantime, a new mural was unveiled last month that commemorates the late Johnston: “Hello, how are you? Day.’

The influential lo-fi singer, songwriter and visual artist who died of a heart attack last September inspired “Hi, How Are You?”

After his death last year, mourners gathered at his “Hi, How Are You?” – Mural while many artists, including Wilco, The National and Jack Antonoff, pay tribute to the musician on stage.