Bukit Aman confirms getting memo about cyber threats, prohibiting use of Zoom | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The federal police at Bukit Aman today verified that they received a authorities-huge inside memo, warning in opposition to the increase of cyber threats.

The memo, issued by the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) and the Nationwide Cyber Coordination and Command Centre (NC4), also warned from the utilised of Zoom, a movie communications software.

The cybersecurity organizations warned that the free video clip connect with app has safety vulnerabilities that will make it possible for attackers to entry your private discussions.

In a press conference currently, Bukit Aman’s Inside Stability and Community Order Division director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani confirmed that they have acquired the memo but certain that federal law enforcement are perfectly informed of the threats and also does not utilise Zoom in its functions.

“Zoom is generally a private application, PDRM does not use Zoom for online video meeting,” he stated.

Acryl Sani also took the possibility to alert the general public versus fraudsters proclaiming to symbolize governing administration businesses or statutory bodies, in particular all through the motion control order (MCO)

“I would like to remind the people once again that no govt agency would simply call you more than the phone and talk to for your own facts these types of as your IC, your password or any of the form. So be sure to be watchful,” he mentioned.