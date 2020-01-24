Bulgaria: 2 Russian diplomats spied on Moscow

January 24 (UPI) – The Bulgarian government is likely to expel two Russian diplomats who are said to have spied on Moscow, officials said on Friday.

Attorney General Ivan Geshev said the two unidentified diplomats were under investigation.

“(Geshev) has informed the Minister of Foreign Affairs about the collection of evidence related to espionage,” said the Sofia Attorney General.

Moscow said Bulgarian officials had harmed the “traditionally constructive” relationship between Russia and Bulgaria by announcing the investigation before Russian officials were informed. Moscow threatened to act if the diplomats were expelled.

“The Russian ambassador to Bulgaria was called to the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was given a note that the diplomat of the embassy was not recognized,” the Russian embassy said.

“No evidence has been provided that their activities are inconsistent with their status. Russia reserves the right to take regulatory action.”

Bulgaria said one diplomat had gathered information about Bulgarian electoral processes and the other had spied on energy security measures.