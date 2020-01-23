Bulgaria accuses 3 Russian agents in case of poisoning – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML4ba71419a4ef3d962ac668a37b4ff91911%

The Times identified six agents from Unit 29155 who appear to have been involved in the operation for Mr. Gebrev and kill the others. The three defendants arrived in Bulgaria on Thursday, shortly before Gebrev fell ill during a dinner with business partners at the end of April 2015.

Although prosecutors did not name the men, using travel information, The Times was able to identify them by their aliases: Sergei Fedotov, Sergei Pavlov, and Georgi Gorshkov. (Agents using the Fedotov and Pavlov names have also participated, according to European security officials, in the monitoring and planning of Skripal poisoning.)

In Sofia, officers checked into a hotel near Mr. Gebrev’s offices and insisted on rooms with windows leading to the entrance to an underground parking lot, researchers said. One of the men stepped into the garage and, according to the surveillance video, it seems that he is putting a substance on the handles of the victims’ cars.

That was only the first poisoning. Investigators say that after not killing Mr. Gebrev and the others, Mr. Fedotov and another agent returned a month later and poisoned him and his son again while they recovered in his Black Sea home. Again, they could not kill their victims, although Gebrev says his company continues to suffer.

In the statement of Thursday, the Attorney General’s office said that European arrest warrants and the red messages from Interpol (requests to other countries to arrest suspects) had been submitted by the three men involved in the first poisoning. It is unclear whether investigators intend to blame the other men involved in the operation.

Dmitri S. Peskov, spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, although in the past he refused to report Unit 29155 as “fiction.”

But on occasion, Putin, who signed a law in 2006 that allowed Russian agents to carry out murders abroad, has been less clear-cut. When asked last month about Russian involvement in the murder of a former Chechen rebel commander in Berlin last year, he deliberately refused to deny it and called the victim “an absolutely bloodthirsty murderer.”