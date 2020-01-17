Bull Guard Zach LaVine plays the waiting game for All-Star Weekend

PHILADELPHIA – Zach LaVine would have liked to give an answer on Friday.

However, the high-flying Bulls guard is in an unknown position: grounded and in a holding pattern.

LaVine sounded more open to return to the Slam Dunk Contest during the All-Star Weekend before he went to court against the 76ers, but was also still attached to the idea that his return to a match would be twice pre-torn front cruciate ligaments winning made easier if he was also chosen for the Eastern Conference All-Star Team.

“No, not yet,” LaVine said when asked if he had already made a decision. “I’ll probably find out when the All-Star vote comes out.”

Translation: You want me in your game and then put me in your game.

LaVine was also asked about participation in the Three-Point Contest, for which he hoped to receive an invitation. He is still waiting.

“Not yet. Not that I’ve heard of it,” LaVine said. “I should do it quickly, but I think they want me for the dunk competition, so that makes sense.”

What made sense to LaVine was in the first place an All-Star. In his eyes, and in the eyes of the organization, he has shown more than enough this season, with a campaign that had only come up.

In his previous 10 games that entered the weekend, LaVine averaged 27.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists. It is also not a campaign he is not shy about.

“Of course, because there are individual goals that you want to achieve,” LaVine said when asked about his desire to be an All-Star for the first time. “You play the game, train in the off season and so on, not only for the team, but also for personal things. Everyone would like to have that achievement. “

If it doesn’t come?

“I understood the situation,” LaVine said, pointing out where the Bulls were in the rankings. “Winning comes first, and many good things come out of it, as a team and individually. Personally, this will not change my self-confidence or how I look at myself when I step on the floor. I know who I am. “

However, the organization would like to put that feather in the cap in Year 3 of the rebuilding. It would show some star power, as well as a solid selling point for a free agency.

“We think Zach is an All-Star caliber player,” said coach Jim Boylen. “I think he played All-Star basketball. I think it’s a great story, with the knee injury after the dunk games [he won] and his way back. He still played only 150 games in a Bulls uniform in three years, so for me it is a hellish story of perseverance, of toughness, of a man who works his way through it with a young team. “

A “story” Boylen would like to repeat when it is time to recruit potential free agents for the Bulls in the next few seasons.

“I think we first and foremost tried to put Zach in positions for him to be successful,” Boylen said. “You talk about that with a free agent. The free agent we feel wants to be part of what we build in Chicago, and we need to help him become who he could become. I also think Zach can be a spokesperson, a salesperson for what we do. As you know players talk, so that’s important. “

NOTE: Chandler Hutchison was able to return to the field and play on Friday, after he had left late in the victory over the Wizards, raising his right shoulder in a fall to the ground. He had no restrictions.