Bullard Talent students prepare for the opening night of “Wonderland!

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – A school music production helps a group of Fresno Unified students succeed inside and outside the classroom.

This may not be the way you envision “Alice in Wonderland”, but the production of Bullard Talent Middle School of “Wonderland! is sure to grab your attention.

“We have worked very hard on this and we promise to give everyone the time of their lives,” said seventh grader Danielle Gregory.

“Wonderland!” is the sequel to the classic “Alice in Wonderland”, and for the students involved, it is the culmination of several months of hard work.

“It’s kind of like a family,” said eighth-grade student Addison Allen. “You get to know a lot of people you didn’t think you really knew.”

Addison plays the White Queen. She says it was her theater family that made her college experience so special.

“It can also help us through difficult times,” she said. “If something happens with family or friends, the people in the game are always there to support you.”

“Our goal at this school is not to create professional artists,” said director Jane Wagner. “It happens sometimes, but our goal is to use the visual and performing arts as a way to develop life skills.

The show kicks off performances for the public on Tuesday 28 January and continues throughout the week. Tickets can be purchased by calling Bullard Talent Middle School at (559) 248-7030.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.