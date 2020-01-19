Bulldogs “rebounding effort” pathetic, “lack of toughness

Georgia’s basketball coach Tom Crean knows that there will be challenges for his young and small team this season.

But Crean, two-time Big Ten coach of the year and architect of a final four team at Marquette, will not accept the lack of effort seen in Starkville on Saturday night.

The Mississippi 91:59 defeat was embarrassing not only for the scorers, but also for the most casual UGA basketball fans who tuned into the SEC network on Saturday night.

“The most daunting thing is that we didn’t take the glass at all,” said Crean after the game on the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network, referring to State’s 40:22 lead.

“Ray Hammonds is the third or fourth leading rebounder in the league. His efforts have been pathetic, as has everyone else’s,” said Crean. “This is a toughness problem that we need to keep working on.

“I wouldn’t even call it a maturity problem, but a hardship problem.”

Newcomer Anthony Edwards, who reported himself and his colleagues in Georgia for lack of tenacity in the second half of a home loss to Kentucky earlier this season, led Georgia with 19 points.

But Edwards had to defend his problems and communicate again.

“The question of maturity is if we are not doing well offensively or if we turn it around, we have to go back on the defensive,” said Crean. “So the two biggest keys to the game were ricocheting and transitional defense, like most games.

“We both failed, and we failed miserably tonight.”

Georgia, who scored the only SEC win on the road under Crean last year in Florida. returns in action at 7 p.m. in Kentucky on Tuesday.

