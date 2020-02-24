bullets-hit-parked-autos,-enterprise-and-church-in-southwest-fresno

KFSN
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno police are investigating immediately after shots had been fired in southwest Fresno Monday early morning.
It occurred in the region of Jensen Avenue and Walnut Avenue at all-around 10: 30 a.m.
Shots struck two automobiles in the parking lot and the Jensen Walnut Market place, but no 1 was hurt.
A church positioned just north of the marketplace was also struck, leaving a damaged glass window.
It is really unclear how lots of photographs had been fired, but a black automobile was noticed in the spot when the photographs have been fired. The motive for the taking pictures is unfamiliar.
