“Bullitt” Mustang sells for $ 3.74 million at an Florida auction

KISSIMMEE, Florida (AP) – The Highland Green Ford Mustang GT shown in the 1968 film “Bullitt” was sold at an auction house in Florida on Friday for $ 3.74 million.

The sale at Mecum Kissimmee marks the most expensive Mustang ever sold, beating a 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake that sold for $ 2.2 million last year, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Owner Sean Kiernan drove his sister Kelly Cotton, who is riding a shotgun, over the auction block in the Silver Spurs Arena and addressed a crowd of around 25,000 spectators before the bidding started.

“This car has been sold twice in his life, it’s been in my family for 45 years. Every time it was sold, it was $ 3,500,” said Kiernan. “So let’s start at that price and go from there out.”

The auction house has posted an 11-minute video of the auction on YouTube.

The bid exceeded $ 3 million in the first minute. The highest bid was toggled between a person present and a bidder on the phone for a few minutes before the mysterious buyer on the phone won the $ 3.4 million bid plus a 10 percent buyer’s premium.

Kiernan’s father, Robert, bought the car after seeing an ad in a 1974 issue of Road & Track. The New Jersey family used it as a daily commuter until the clutch expired in 1980. At the end of the 1970s Steve McQueen, who played the title character in “Bullitt”, tracked down the Kiernans and asked if he could reclaim the muscle car against a similar Mustang. His requests remained unanswered.

Robert and Sean Kiernan started working on the Mustang in 2001. After the death of Robert Kiernan in 2014, Sean Kiernan ended the car and revealed it to the world. After selling the car, Sean Kiernan said he doesn’t think a more expensive Mustang will ever be sold.

“As far as Mustangs are concerned, that’s all. If dad is in the record books forever, that’s important to me, ”he said. “I’ve probably been at peace with the sale for eight months now. We’re just having fun with it.”

