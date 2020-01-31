Bullocking, interjections and other strange dietary practices

PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA – Another politician caused controversy last week over the fact that he had committed incidents during the state parliament testimony.

Democratic Party for the People President Yuichiro Tamaki spoke before a lower house plenary session and expressed his wish to legally recognize women who want to keep their own surnames after marriage. At the time, a female diet member reportedly shouted that these women should not get married. This, of course, received some media attention, but for external observers it may be more surprising than the boldness of the remark how often interruptions in the state parliament occur.

It seems that each legislature has its own peculiarities. Whether it’s Ted Cruz, the Dr. Seuss reads aloud to filibuster in the U.S. Senate, or Lloyd Russell-Moyle, who picks up the ceremonial mace in the British House of Commons, there are behaviors that may seem strange to external observers, but may be more understandable and perhaps not even surprising within these legislations themselves.

The state parliament is no exception and on the occasion of this recent incident it is useful to share some of the more extraordinary actions that could be observed this year. Understanding these eccentricities is part of the puzzle of Japanese politics, especially when controversial laws come into question.

heckling

This is something that can be seen in a number of parliaments around the world, but it may seem particularly unusual in Japan, as society often describes itself as harmonious and structured.

In the state parliament, interjections are a time-honored practice that some use ruthlessly and emotionally – which usually leads to the setbacks we experienced last week – but which is actually supposed to be used as a political tool.

Interjections and ridicule are usually a game for young politicians, which is played in every house of the state parliament. Both in the plenary sessions and in the committee meetings, these less committed members will provide corrective statements, targeted questions and even insults in their statements.

In fact, at my first parliamentary session a few years ago, I was amazed at how loud it seemed when the Prime Minister and each of the party leaders made their speeches about the intercomers.

The strategic callers deal with this behavior for two reasons. First, they try to throw the speakers out of their game, especially to get them to say something that is poorly played in the media or has to be withdrawn later.

Second, they do it to make a name for themselves. Awareness is not intended for the public – intercomers are difficult to identify because they are not microphones and the cameras are not aimed at them – it is rather obtained among other politicians. It must be understood that for every Shinjiro Koizumi who immediately enjoys prestige in terms of his / her lineage, there are 50 people in the state parliament who try to make a name for themselves. The interjection tactic has proven itself for some silver-tongued politicians.

In spite of its potential political advantages, interjections have increasingly become liability. The tendency for this practice to become simple bullying means that dieters are more likely to be denounced in the news or on social media than to climb a party hierarchy for what they say.

However, the risk will not prevent politicians from engaging in practice. Therefore, it should come as no surprise to anyone the next time another politician is in hot water to make unpleasant comments in the state chambers.

The picket strategy

Whenever controversial laws make decision points in the state parliament, there will usually be some plays that begin on the day of the committee vote. They come in the form of obstruction measures taken by opposition members of the committee, and range from vocal protests to something that resembles professional wrestling in both its exaggerated physicality and pending results.

Called a “picket” strategy, members of a committee who are against the adoption of a bill but do not have the numbers to stop it take a number of measures to ensure high visibility. You can try to block the entrance to the reject chambers. Sometimes they hold signs and sing over the chairman’s voice. In more hopeless situations, they will surprise the chairman and try to pick up his / her microphone to delay voting and reading the results. You can also try to steal the chairman’s seal so that the invoice cannot be stamped. At the same time, young politicians on the supporting side form a circle around the chairman, who pushes the opposing members away. This often leads to jostling, with some opposition members even trying to jump over the crowds.

It is important to know that this is all theater. No dietitian is allowed to physically hinder the passage of a bill, and if the government coalition wanted to blame someone for it, it could. Everyone involved in such brawls already knows that the bill will go through the committee.

So if the result is already decided, why? For opposition politicians, an argument – also staged – in the state parliament is an immediate media feed, which is often reported on both domestic and foreign news channels. It increases awareness of controversial bills and can affect public opinion.

For junior politicians on the side, responding to brawls is a great way to demonstrate party loyalty and make a name for themselves. The act of being a good soldier can earn recognition for those who seek patronage.

At the same time, there is little reason for senior dieters to join the fight. So when you see one of these brawls, don’t expect the political heavyweights to do much, but stay in their seats until the show ends. Regarding the censorship of opposition members who take part in these theaters, the ruling party avoids keeping controversial issues in the Landtag longer than they have to, so these incidents tend to break out quickly when they occur.

Ox runs

When a bill passes the committee, it has to appear in the plenary for voting, and then the strange practice of gyūho (“ox walking”) comes into play. While an opposition party can try to kill a bill by extending committee time until a state session ends. Once it goes to the vote, nothing formal can be done other than voting or abstaining. In the absence of other options, the opposition can use the ox-walking practice to demonstrate its protest for the bill.

The practice focuses on the requirement that the members of the state parliament must cast their vote by hand. As a rule, they form a line and reach the head of the chamber one after the other. For those who want to protest, they can choose to move forward by moving their feet as slowly and tightly as possible. The operational vision is that they don’t hinder the vote as long as they keep moving forward. However, it may take hours for them to get into the voting box from their seat.

Can this practice work? Theoretically yes. If deputies leave the chamber before their vote is accepted (e.g. to use the toilet), they lose their right to vote. If the voting period exceeds midnight, the entire vote can be determined as zero. The same applies if the session ends before the vote ends.

The problem is that none of this happens in practice. The head of each chamber has the option to declare a member’s actions obstructive and to exclude them from the process. Hence the benefit of walking oxen comes only from the court of public opinion. Bullocking always attracts media attention, and if the head of the chamber dismisses a Bullocking member of the state parliament, the opposition can use it as additional ammunition to say that the ruling party has not recognized opposition votes and rammed a bill undemocratically through the state parliament.

There are other practices that may seem strange to external observers. There are dramatic excuses where a diet member bows deeply and promises that nothing will ever happen again, as if this would somehow relieve all previous overshoots. There is a strange practice of only having the opening speeches of meetings closed in public, but then listening through the door and reporting on what they have overheard. The list goes on.

It is important to remember that understanding Japanese politics, like many things in Japanese society, is often an exercise in scratching the surface to discover its true meaning. If you observe what is going on at the state parliament this year, you will find that these apparently unusual behaviors are also a formal element and a precedent and are all intended as messages to a specific audience, including you.

Michael MacArthur Bosack is the Special Advisor for Government Relations at the Yokosuka Council on Asia-Pacific Studies. He previously worked as a Mansfield fellow in the Japanese government.

