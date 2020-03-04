bulls-announce-that-forward-lauri-markkanen-is-back-from-damage

MINNEAPOLIS — The Bulls announced soon after the Wednesday shootaround that Lauri Markkanen (appropriate pelvis) will return to the starting off lineup from the Timberwolves, following the 3rd-yr large gentleman experienced been sidelined given that Jan. 22.

Coincidentally, Markkanen’s previous start off was in the gain around the Minnesota, ahead of the corporation created the choice to shut him down because of lingering pain in the pelvis location. Markkanen, who will be on a minutes restriction in the 20-22 space, was averaging 15 factors and 6.five rebounds for each sport.