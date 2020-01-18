Bulls big man Wendell Carter Jr. looks back early after ankle injury

JOE COWLEY

Staff Reporter

It was a good start for Luke Kornet against the Cavaliers.

The big man came out of the gate with eight quick points in the Saturday confrontation at the United Center and scored both inside and out.

Good for the bulls and great for Kornet, especially after his bad start to the season.

He may not want to feel too comfortable in that starting role, because when it comes to Wendell Carter Jr. he will reclaim his place sooner than many people at first sight.

When Carter died on January 6 in the Dallas game and an MRI was done at the end of the road trip on the injured court ankle, the original timetable for his return was four to six weeks.

From Saturday, Carter insisted on betting.

“Absolutely closer to the four,” Carter said. “My progress has been really good lately, so certainly closer to the four than the six.”

According to Carter, he has clearly worked on his upper body strength throughout rehabilitation and feels closer to ankle testing.

Other than that, watching a movie and waiting for its time. The latter is not that simple for the general choice of number 7 from the 2018 NBA design.

“It’s still pretty frustrating, but at the same time I think everything happens for a reason,” Carter said. “That’s something that I strongly believe in, so it’s frustrating because I’m a competitor, but in the backend it’s from:” OK, this happened for a reason or it could have been worse. “Just record it and try to get it better every day.”

That would be great for the Bulls, especially since the rebuilding could use a different pillar for the foundation, because Lauri Markkanen seems unable or unwilling to play that role.

Zach LaVine and Carter? Could be.

Before the injury, Carter was the team’s third top scorer with 11.7 points per game, led the Bulls to a rebound with 9.9 per game and achieved the third best player efficiency at 16.24. He is also considered to be the team’s second best defender and one of the few players on the selection to fall under the category of difficulty.

Until he can return – possibly at the beginning of February – coach Jim Boylen can make some difficult decisions. Daniel Gafford had a few solid moments in Carter’s absence, but then he left with a thumb injury, and now Kornet has taken that post.

Carter is undoubtedly the starter, but will Boylen again rely on Gafford in that backup roll or give Kornet a few minutes because of the score and distance he has received?

That decision was not part of Carter’s reward. His line of thought was to encourage both teammates as much as possible.

“My approach is a bit in the middle,” Carter said, when asked how vocal he was from the couch during the injury. “Just talk when I feel it is absolutely necessary, but I feel there is no better way to learn than just go through things and learn while you go.”

Ticket to drive

Both the Bulls and Cavaliers had tough travel days that preceded the Saturday game, as the snow closed O’Hare and forced both teams to stay on the road for an extra night.

“This has happened before,” Boylen said about travel issues. “I didn’t talk about the trip, I’m not going to talk to the team about how difficult it was or whatever. I don’t. This is the professional part of the professional part.”

-30-