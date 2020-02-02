Bulls coach Jim Boylen does not feel that money dictates the return of Kris Dunn

TORONTO – It’s amazing how two to four weeks for a sprained medial collateral ligament can be six weeks and the rest of the season.

Call it the economy of basketball.

The Sunday update about Kris Dunn’s right knee injury was still vague because the Bulls organization wanted to make sure they spread all the Is and crossed the Ts. But there is also a certain reality that the Bulls face at Dunn. If he is in fact offside until March and the play-offs remain a pipedream, Dunn and his camp can choose to simply close it for the rest of the season.

The guard will be a limited free agent this free season and will be looking for his first real payday of the rookie contract. So why would he mess with an MCL that could only get worse?

Coach Jim Boylen does not think this will be a factor.

“I don’t talk to (Dunn) about that,” said Boylen. “I think we both come from the no-nonsense kind. Master the things we can control. That will play itself out. I just want him to know that we support him, take care of him. He means more to this team than the impact he has on the floor. He’s great in the video room. He is great on the training floor. He has a group of boys in the dining room with whom he sits and laughter always comes from the table. Those things are important for a team. We will miss that. “

The situation with Dunn became complicated. With this injury, however, more layers have been added.

It took a few years, but the bulls have been given an identity again. Of course, the defense-first mentality does not even come close to the production it had under former coach Tom Thibodeau, but Boylen has certainly made something of it.

The problem is that Dunn is the heartbeat of that identity. His perimeter defense was “all-defensive,” according to Boylen, and he is also a solid voice in the dressing room.

As they always seem to do, the Bulls will no doubt have the market set a price for Dunn, and they will then have the opportunity to match it or make it run.

If Dunn falls below those $ 8- $ 10 million a year, the Bulls will probably equal this. But if it goes outside the $ 10 million, it could very well be a pack-and-drop situation.

Although the Bulls know everything that Dunn is about, there is also a hope that the roster will be completely healthy by March, so they can really see how Dunn works with an Otto Porter, Thaddeus Young and company.

However, if Dunn and his camp decide that the risk versus reward is too great, it is all out of the window.

“I think Kris Dunn had an All-Defensive season and a great season,” said Boylen.

Walking injured

Losing Dunn was an obvious setback, but the grid has almost added more depth.

Rookie Daniel Gafford returned to rotation on Sunday, after missing the last couple of weeks with a dislocated right thumb.

Veteran Otto Porter Jr. (left foot fracture) began to get shots on this road trip for the first time, while Lauri Markkanen (right pelvis) also made shots in Saturday practice. Second-year big man Wendell Carter Jr. was expected to be back by now, but the injured judge only took a little longer than expected, leaving him out of the Rising Stars Game during the All-Star Weekend.

If the Bulls can keep their heads above water and stay a noticeable distance from Brooklyn for the number 8 spot in March, it can be an interesting last six weeks.