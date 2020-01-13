Bulls coach Jim Boylen is not surprised by the accident of Denzel Valentine

BOSTON – Noise from outside does very little to amaze Jim Boylen.

Interior noise also has little chance.

So while the Bulls coach said on Monday that he understood where Denzel Valentine’s frustration came from, it didn’t cost Boylen sleep.

“Well, I don’t expect him to be happy he doesn’t play,” Boylen said of Valentine. “My expectation for him is to stay ready, and when asked, try to produce and try to help us win. That’s what it’s about. Everyone has a choice about how they react to things, their behavior to a situation.

“He is a professional, I expect he is a professional. He has been great so far. He works, he gives, and his job is to stay ready. He will, I think so.”

Valentine has done nothing but that, but told the Sun Times that he was not happy that he had recently been lifted out of rotation, especially after putting together what he thought was a solid December show.

“I’m absolutely not happy with it,” Valentine said Saturday. “I am a competitor, I want to play, I want to be productive, I want to help the team win, but that is beyond my control, so I am not about to make it happy every day.” “

Not that Valentine is the only Bulls player to go in and out of rotation this season. Ryan Arcidiacono and Luke Kornet both played game-to-game basis with DNPs [Did Not Plays]. Sometimes it was based on performance, other times it was a match-up or just how the practice went.

The difference at the moment, however, is that Arcidiacono and Kornet are back, while at the end of the couch Valentine sits next to Cristiano Felicio and sees the losses accumulate since his departure from playing time.

“Now we have to make that second unit play more consistently and keep that first group going,” said Boylen. “I feel strongly that [Arcidiacono] brings us a bit to rest. He is still a ball handler there. It was necessary to expand our rotation back-to-back, but I think you’ll see more of that. “

That was good news for Arcidiacono, but he said he feels exactly what Valentine went through. That bench squadron is often seen after practicing three-to-three and four-to-four exercises, just to stay in shape and keep the timing where it should be.

So it has become a close group.

“I think everyone gets frustrated when you’re out of rotation, but we have good guys in this team who want what’s best for the team,” said Arcidiacono. “We all think we can help, and I think I can help, but the last few games before I played, Denzel, Luke, we all kept a positive mindset.

“One day can be someone else’s night and another person’s night the next day. As long as we stay ready, we’ll be good.”

Smart comparison

The Bulls knew that Dunn would not be happy with the start of the season as a reserve, but they did give him a good idea, and brought out Boston’s sixth man Marcus Smart and the impact he had withdrawn from the bank.

“His name has come,” said Boylen. “I think the biggest comparison between those two guys is the team. They do what it takes to win, role acceptance to help the team play better, whatever that is.

“Smart has the ability to get started, get off the couch, basically play one to four and help you win. So I think maybe it’s kindred spirits in a way. “