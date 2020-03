Coby White is the initially Bulls participant to get Rookie of the Thirty day period because Nikola Mirotić in March of 2015. Nick Wass/AP

Bulls guard Coby White was named NBA Jap Meeting Rookie of the Thirty day period for February. The No. seven overall choose was the initially Bulls rookie to receive this honor since Nikola Mirotić did it in March of 2015.

In nine online games, White averaged 20.1 points, and ranked very first in subject goals amid East rookies (six.8) and 3-level field objectives made for each recreation (3.three), when averaging 4. rebounds and four.1.