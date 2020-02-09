Bulls guard Zach LaVine against the clock in 3-point competition preparation

PHILADELPHIA – Zach LaVine is a scorer first.

The three-hand is just a weapon he uses in that scoring arsenal.

The Bulls guard knows that everything goes to the side of the road on Saturday night, where he only needs to be a long-distance specialist who participates in his very first Three-Point Contest.

Add to the mix that he was dealing with a sore neck that almost kept him out of the final loss to the 76ers on Sunday? Oh well, the pressure is on.

“A little bit,” LaVine said, when asked if the injury was a setback for extra work before the game. “I don’t have much time there. I worked with [assistant coach] Shawn Respert and ironically our [assistant] equipment manager Steve Pankow, only with the rack, shooting and things like that. I actually got it right [Sunday] morning recorded, so I feel pretty good about it. “

Although LaVine clearly wanted to be in the All-Star Game instead of one of the side shows, especially since it was released in Chicago this season, he just had to embrace it.

The team certainly has, starting with Bull coach Jim Boylen, who had handed in racks to allow LaVine to get the intricacies of the Three-Point Contest down, starting by taking the balls off the rack and taking the strategy behind it.

According to Boylen, why not leave a footprint in the legacy of LaVine by becoming the first NBA player to win a Slam Dunk competition – LaVine did it twice – and the Three Point competition?

That sounds good to LaVine, who now feels that he has a lot to prove on a lot of different levels.

“Of course I want to be in the race on Sunday, but I take it for what it is,” LaVine said. “I know who I am. I know who I am in the field. I’m not going to let this affect me. I’m still going there and playing my back.”