Bulls guard Zach LaVine to participate in the Three Point Competition

The numbers say that a three-point match may be difficult for Zach LaVine to win.

A poker face competition? The Bulls guard showed last month that he has something like that.

A source from the competition confirmed that LaVine will participate in the Three-Point Contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend, just four days after he felt he had not taken the All-Star Game as a reserve.

“I want to do something,” LaVine said Friday when asked what was on the table in front of him, especially with the Chicago festivities. “We will find out what I will do in the coming days.”

All along, however, the two-time NBA Dunk champion seemed to be pushing back on the idea of ​​moving to a third title in that competition, instead of wanting to show some versatility.

LaVine started the week with 37.6 percent from a three-point range, making him 67th in the league, but he is also 11th in attempts with 7.9 per game.

“I think I’ve shown everything I can do,” LaVine said last week.

He insisted on the fact that the competition would send him that invitation, and they did eventually, but taking over as the newest long-distance shooter of the competition may not be as easy as LaVine thinks. Other players who reportedly threw their name in the hat were Miami Duncan Robinson, Luka Doncic in Dallas, Trae Young in Atlanta and Buddy Loved Sacramento.

The competition hoped that LaVine would also jump into the dunk competition, especially when Orlando’s Aaron Gordon accepted an invitation. It was LaVine and Gordon who had one of the premiere confrontations in the history of the competition in 2016, won by LaVine.