Bulls hope that their new big combo can deliver the profit

DETROIT – At 7-foot-2, Luke Kornet is usually not sneaking up on anyone.

But there was the forgotten big man on Saturday, threw his usual DNP (didn’t play) Coach’s decision tag to the ground and came off the bench for 15 points, six rebounds, two blocks and a ridiculous plus-20 in the plus / minus category play in just over 25 minutes.

The same Luke Kornet who was so bad at the start of the season that the front office advised the coaching staff to stop playing him.

It was soon discovered that signing by the free season by sinus surgery was necessary to relieve many sleepless nights that he had to deal with, but even when he was ready to return, he was buried deep on the depth chart.

Like Cristiano Felicio deeply.

With Wendell Carter Jr. (judge only), however, at least the next month sidelined and rookie Daniel Gafford still finds his way as a starter, Kornet was dusted against Detroit and unleashed.

“We got a little shock, as far as anything else, and often that can help, especially to such a team,” Kornet said.

It not only helped, but it seemed to cross the Detroit game plan, as if they hadn’t even bothered to read the big man’s reconnaissance report.

In the end, Gafford and Kornet turned out to be a nice one-two with thunder and lightning.

“(Cornet) just waited for his time to come back and show what he can do, and that’s what he did (Saturday),” Gafford said. “The rotation we were in (against Detroit) was perfect.”

But the bigger question now is whether it has endurance?

The rotation of the Bulls has not had much consistency this season, first with the loss of Otto Porter Jr. with a broken foot in early November, and now the Carter ankle.

There was a solid, familiar rotation stretch going on in December, and the Bulls happened to play 500 balls that month, but since the calendar turned to 2020 it looks like a night fire drill.

Maybe the duo of Gafford and Kornet can add some positive juice.

“Frankly, the start of the season was really disappointing and difficult to get through some things, so it was just fun to help the team because that’s what I was brought here to do,” Kornet said.

Nice to hear, but there is still a big problem with this schedule: at some point – and sooner than later – the Bulls must beat teams .500 or better or just start the refueling process.

Three of their next five games are against winning teams, and by the time the game with Milwaukee ends, it will be January 20, just weeks after the trade deadline.

Year 3 of this rebuild must begin by proving a little more than a 1-15 record against winning teams.

“Our boys talked about it after the (Pistons) match,” coach Jim Boylen said when asked about winning games for meaningful teams. “I have to keep playing like this. The ball moved … it’s in their hearts. I thought we had boys who looked more comfortable, I liked our (replacement) pattern and I thought our boys played well. “

They did, but they have the whole season against Detroit. Of the 14 Bulls victories, nine are from Detroit, Atlanta and Memphis. They are done with all three on the schedule.

“The better teams are really disciplined and offensive, so you just have to be very sharp with what you do,” said Kornet. “Hopefully this next little period will give us something different, catch teams in surprise and give them a different atmosphere than what we do offensively. There is not really an answer to that, except hard work and good play. “”

Against a ticking clock.