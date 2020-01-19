Bulls hope they have discovered their own version of a “Death Lineup”

Zach LaVine was the first stone to roll.

Usually not his strength, but the Bulls guard and his teammates were desperate.

After the steel from LaVine to start the fourth, it was Chandler Hutchison’s turn. By the time Lauri Markkanen became a member of the theft party 22 seconds later, that first stone turned into a full rock slide.

Another Hutchison steel, another LaVine steel, and just like that, a 15-point peak was reduced to a four-point hill to cross.

Ready in less than five minutes.

“Played the number game,” said guardian Kris Dunn of the unlikely comeback in the fourth quarter in Saturday’s victory over the Cavaliers. “Started the fourth quarter and tried to get it at 10. Once you get it at 10, you’re in the ball game.”

By the time the smoke disappeared in that final quarter and the comeback was completed in the 118-116 Bulls victory, the home team had scored 16 points on 10 Cleveland sales and the struggling Cavs held on 14 points with 26.7 percent shooting from the field.

The kicker? The Bulls did it with a line-up with a new look that had not seen time together in practice.

“We switched a bit, changed it,” Dunn said. “I love what the coaches have done, they have given a different look. We were just locked up. You saw it in every man’s face. “

The faces in which it was seen? Dunn and LaVine in the backcourt, Tomas Satoransky in the small forward position, with Hutchison in the four for the first time this season. Finally, Markkanen anchored the five, a position in which he has not had the most success.

Markkanen, Satoransky and LaVine all played 12 minutes of the fourth, while Dunn and Hutchison played just seven seconds from the final stanza.

Coach Jim Boylen had difficulty finding out which of the five were the first.

“[Dunn], we’re joking about a man who is stubborn, extremely fast and agile,” said Boylen. “I thought he was everywhere. We had six sales in the first seven assets of the fourth. You have to give our boys credit. They found some juice. We could get a line-up there that could work. “

But will it be sustainable to move forward?

That is what Boylen will have to figure out.

The Warriors have made their ‘Death Lineup’ famous in their title running for the past five years, finishing games small but deadly. Boylen would settle for something dangerous.

There would be some additional damage from that line-up, but it would specifically take away more playing time from veteran Thaddeus Young, who in any case was limited to just over 15 minutes of action.

Young has been very public in a few minutes in his accident, and there is a growing momentum that the Bulls will strive to trade it by the February 6 deadline.

The addition of Young as a free-agent last season out of season was solid in concept, with Young having a reputation as a tough leader. What was not well thought out, though, was that he got the minutes he expected, especially as Markkanen had consistency problems with the five and Young slowed somewhat when it came to playing the three.

But if the Bulls want to use this line-up more often and keep track of Markkanen’s minutes, something has to be offered. Expect it to be young.

Anyway, Dunn was completely engaged in using a defensive unit to try and eliminate opponents.

“I just want to lie on the floor,” Dunn said. “They told me early in the year:” We want you to be the defensive man we know you could be. “I took it to heart. I am proud of it and I can see how I can disrupt a game.”