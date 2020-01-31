Bulls lose guard Kris Dunn and play against Nets, in the damper of All-Star

NEW YORK – Of course there were a few players deep in their own feelings on Friday.

Bulls guard Zach LaVine, as well as Brooklyn guards Kyrie Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie, could all make good arguments as to why they were All-Star snubs with the last reserve spots announced 24 hours earlier.

The problem was that only one of the three came out and played as if a serious mistake was made, and unfortunately it was not LaVine for the visiting team.

Thanks to a first half in which Irving went 10-for-10 out of the field to score 27 points – eventually ending with a season-high 54 – the one-time NBA champion removed the Bulls in a hole they struggled to finish all evening come in the 133-118 Nets victory.

“He got into a groove, and sometimes it’s hard to take apart a man who’s in a groove,” said coach Jim Boylen about Irving’s performance.

Regarding LaVine and the All-Star fall-out, putting his grades, including his 25-point average, he knew that the rankings would not help his goal with the coaches who voted in reserves.

“I understand who I am as a player,” said LaVine. “I don’t think there are 12 people in the east who have had a better year than me. But like I told you at the beginning of the year. It’s about winning. Much of our individual success comes with winning. And if that comes for us, I think we will be happy as a group, because it will not only affect me but also the coaching staff and other players and the entire city of Chicago. I think that’s a bigger goal. , I think everyone succeeds. “

When does that really happen?

Go ahead and continue to rule this season.

The match against the nets was one of those must-wins in Boylen’s eyes, especially with the Bulls (19-32) who entered the weekend in 9th place at the Eastern Conference booth, looking one step higher at the nets (21-26) in the last play-off spot.

“We’re trying to fight for the playoffs and develop this team,” Boylen said. “What we hope to do is become healthy and bring this group of boys together.”

They are not getting any closer. Not when Kris Dunn (right knee) collapsed at the first possession of the match and could not return. Dunn will now fly home on Saturday, to be viewed by team doctors.

Anyway, it didn’t sound great.

“He plays a lot,” LaVine said. “We know his background and how tough he is. However, we have his back.

“He meant a lot to us. He’s not afraid of anyone … it’s gonna suck. “

That was already happening, because that loss meant that Irving could go almost uncontrolled most of the night because he ended a ridiculous 19-of-23 out of the field.

In the loss, LaVine ended with 22. Respectable, but hardly a blip on the Irving card.

“We feel (LaVine) an all-star caliber player, he has an all-star season and he is clearly a big part of what we are building,” said Boylen. “So we are moving forward, our goals have not changed.”

But in LaVine there are still a few unanswered questions. He is not in the All-Star Game, but does he jump in the Dunk Contest or Three-Point Contest?

“I’m still thinking about it,” LaVine said. “I want to do something. We’ll find out what I’m going to do in the coming days.”

LaVine was a double Dunk Contest winner, including an epic battle with Orlando ahead of Aaron Gordon. Now that Gordon has thrown his name in the hat, can that convince LaVine?

“Uh, a little bit,” said LaVine. “Of course. It’s a friendly competition.”