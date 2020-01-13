Bulls reach the mid-point in a creep, losing in Boston by 12

BOSTON – It was a night of self-reflection.

By losing to the Boston Celtics 113-101 on Monday, the Bulls had officially crawled to half of the regular 2019-2020 season with their underperforming self.

Beaten, defeated, 1-16 against teams with a record of .500 or better, and 14-27 in general.

Coach Jim Boylen was the first in line for a self-evaluation of what went well and what went wrong.

“I think some of the pillars of our system are installed,” said Boylen. “We have a play style on the offensive side and we have a play style on the defensive side. We have developed practice habits and hard habits that I believe have continued into September, October and the season. We have the ability to build depth now with Wendell (Carter) out and Otto (Porter) out, we had to play different line-ups, other people than we had in mind when the season started – it’s hard for the team, but I think it’s also positive for a young team when boys get a chance. “

Boylen listed some of his concerns, starting with rebound, but had more positive than negative points to focus on.

Perhaps that was the reason it was a real head-scratcher, considering the Bulls front office’s opinion that they would be this season compared to where they currently live.

“I am not discouraged.” Boylen said. “I am excited that we have identified a number of things. Our shot profile is in the top five in the competition, our defense is – on a random day between five and nine – so that is what we are building. “”

Then came a point that Boylen had difficulty turning. He was asked about the old saying that you are what your record says you are. At the moment, that record says that the Bulls are not a very good team, good habits or not.

“I coach by believing that we are going to work on the things that I think can help us build a team and build this franchise,” Boylen said about the record. “Of course we want to win, we try to win every night, but I am not going to get caught up in its negativity, I am not.

“We continue to teach and coach, and we are halfway through and I think we have done some things well and we need to do some things better.” I think that’s what happens with young teams and new teams. “

Young team, new team, bad team … no matter how the Bulls want to be labeled, they still have quarters that they simply give away. It was usually the third, but they changed it to the TD Garden and were terrible from the opening. They not only scored 28-14 in that first stanza, but had a 0-for-7 cold three-point spell to start the game.

Of course, they gathered and hung around in the second half, even playing the home team, even as Boylen indicated, but many seemed to be the result of Boston (27-11) just going through the movements.

“They have operated our pick-and-roll defense,” says Lauri Markkanen about the problems in the first quarter. “They made clear shots in our rotation. Our defense was not there at the start of the match.

“I have to watch the movie to know what it was, but we fought a bit through the (second half), slightly ahead.”

Too little, too late.

“We were disappointed with how we played,” said Boylen. “I thought we picked it up in the second half … we won the second half, so we’ll try to build on that.”