Bulls VP of basketball ops John Paxson appreciates frustrated players

John Paxson doesn’t want a hint of complacency in his dressing room.

Anyway, because for now the Bulls vice president of basketball operations will not get it yet.

“You must be frustrated,” said guard Zach LaVine of the 19-34 record. “If you are not frustrated, it means that you don’t care. I hope everyone is frustrated.”

When should Paxson become concerned about the composition of his dressing room – including coaching staff? When that frustration turns into numbness. When losing becomes acceptable. All of that could be tested very quickly.

Before they get a breather with the upcoming NBA All-Star Week taking place in Chicago, the Bulls have one last road trip to navigate, they first take on a 76ers team that is 23-2 at home, and then on their way to Washington DC to play a Wizards team that has now jumped for them in the rankings of the Eastern Conference.

They may have to do this without LaVine (doubtful), who has not missed a race the entire season, but was kept out of Saturday practice with a stiff neck.

“The last thing you want is for men to feel comfortable in that environment,” Paxson said when asked about the current temperature in the dressing room. “I know that Zach has become frustrated, everyone. Thad (Young) is frustrated as a vet, and we are all that. In the long run, we have to take our young boys into account in how they get better and how they develop, which is the key to our future. “”

It is the near future that Paxson is now counting on.

With the trading deadline coming and going last week and the Bulls being silent, Paxson said the critical period for this roster is coming at the end of the month, or early March, when the core must be back from an injury.

Lauri Markkanen (right pelvis), Wendell Carter Jr. (right hand only) and Otto Porter Jr. (left foot fracture) have barely seen time together, even going back to last season, when Porter was taken over on the trade deadline of 2019.

By that time, Carter was already closed for the season due to thumb surgery and Markkanen would soon follow.

Although the majority of the fans were not right on Thursday, Paxson explained that the decision was based on further evaluation of what they have and what they need.

“It is clear that we must get Lauri and Wendell back,” said Paxson. “Those are two cornerstones for determining where we are and how we are doing.”

The sooner the better might help.

After the All-Star break, the Bulls have the chance to add to the already light win column, with five straight winable games, including four at home against Charlotte, Phoenix, Washington and Oklahoma City. There is a short trip to New York to end the month of February, and then the Bulls need experienced bodies because the schedule is set up to devour them otherwise.

In March alone, the Bulls play twice Miami, Dallas, Indiana, Orlando, Boston, Houston, Denver, Philadelphia and Utah.

They’d better be at full strength, or at least close by with Kris Dunn (right knee), the most serious of the wounded left.

“The amount of trauma this team has had to deal with is unusual,” Boylen said when discussing all setbacks in Year 3 of the rebuilding due to injuries. “It’s exhaustion for everyone. We have to fight through it right now. We evaluate when we get the chance to evaluate. In the meantime, we have to continue to develop and play competitive basketball.”