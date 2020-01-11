Bulls win without needing the heroic exploits of Zach LaVine

Loading...

DETROIT – Bulls guard Zach LaVine talks like a cold-blooded, late-game killer.

And he has had more than a handful of games since last season, where he did more than talk. He walked with it, put the Bulls on his back in the final moments of games and led them to victory.

However, in recent weeks, LaVine has had more misses than in crunch time.

In their 108-99 win on Saturday against the Pistons, the Bulls didn’t need LaVine to play late hero. His 25 points helped the Bulls build up a lead that prevented them from running out of the game.

The result enabled the Bulls (14-26) to sweep the four-game season series against the Pistons, but that does not mean that the questions about LaVine’s ability to complete games are still not under discussion.

LaVine admitted that taking and making links is a DNA thing, and he thinks it’s in his game.

“You can’t be afraid of failing,” LaVine said. “” I think this is something you should be fearless about, and that is not something you have learned. That is something where you are exactly who you are.

“” There is definitely something innate about it, but you still have to learn the situation or the recordings. I don’t think anyone just comes in and is good at something without practicing. There must be trial and error, failure, success. “

That will still be tested with LaVine, especially if the Bulls have any hope to crawl back to the play-off photo of the Eastern Conference.

They have treated teams such as the Grizzlies, Hawks and Pistons, and all swept nine games against them this season. But it’s hard to get excited about nine of the Bulls’ 14 wins against those teams.

This is about being better than 1-15 against teams with records of .500 or better and continuing to build LaVine’s late-game skills.

“He has ended a few games, times he was missed – yes, you have to go through that process,” coach JimBoylen said. “” I have no doubt that he has sometimes been that guy and he will continue to be more consistent. It’s in his heart. It is something he consistently talks about. He cares.

“” What we try and do when he and I watch a movie or talk about late game stuff is: “What are you open to? Where can we take your photos? What decision could we have made here? “That way he is very coachable.

“” He wants to win. He not only wants to be considered an elite player, but also a winning player. We talked about it when we met this summer. It’s coming, and he’s working on it. “

LaVine didn’t have to work against the Pistons after big men Luke Kornet (15) and Daniel Gafford (14) scored 29 points together instead of the injured Wendell Carter Jr.

Gafford also irritated Piston’s great man Andre Drummond to the point where Drummond threw the ball at Gafford’s head and was ejected in the third quarter.

Afterwards, Gafford did not blink anymore.

“I don’t just go outside and a man taller than me is just going to bully me like that,” said Gafford. “” I mean, I understand you’re the size, but I’m not going back on that challenge. I love challenges. “”