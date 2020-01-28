Bully Mathieu and Earl Mitchell are former Houston Texans in the Super Bowl LIV

There will be a couple of former Houston Texans players who will play in the Super Bowl LIV in Miami this Sunday.

Although the Houston Texans had two victories before reaching the Super Bowl LIV, two former Texans defenders will be there this Sunday, with bully Mathieu playing for the Kansas City Chiefs and Earl Mitchell a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Texans did not sign either player again last season. Mathieu played only one season with the Texans, but when he was with Houston, he affected the defense, especially the second.

As a member of the Texans (he played his first five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals) in 2018, Mathieu fought 89 tackles (70 solo games) with three sacks and fumble recovery in all 16 games of the regular season. That season, he also defended eight passes and two interceptions.

In his lonely playoff game against the Texans, he had lost a total of eight duels against the Indianapolis Colts.

This season Mathieu also played as a member of the bosses in all 16 games of the regular season, in which he completed 75 tackles (63 solo games) with two sacks, four interceptions and 12 defended passes. In two playoff games, security defended a total of 12 duels (nine solo) with three passes.

More than just his numbers, he helped Texan’s secondary a lot with the younger players on the list, especially safety Justin Reid during his rookie season. This help and guidance will pay off for Reid for many years to come, and the Texans should be grateful that Mathieu was on the agenda for Reid’s rookie season.

Mitchell played for the Texans from 2010 to 2013, where he missed only one season game in four years in Houston. Since then, Mitchell has played three seasons with the Miami Dolphins and since then with the 49ers.

Mitchell has only played in the two playoff games with the 49ers this season, but has had a duel in the NFC championship.

While member of the Texans for four seasons, he played 63 games (17 starts) with four defended passes, one forced fumble, two fumble restores, 3.5 sacks, 134 tackles (81 solo), six tackles for loss and six QB hits.

Mitchell is a solid player who needs defensive line rotation, and the 49ers used him for the playoffs. It’s always good to have a veteran in a defensive line rotation, especially in a game the size of the Super Bowl.

Although the Texans have never quite made it into the Super Bowl with any of the players listed above, these players have still done some good things in their time with the franchise.

If the fans had a cheering interest this Sunday, it would be difficult to make a mistake and wish Mathieu or Mitchell success if they arrive and do their job on the soccer field to the best of their ability.