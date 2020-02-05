Bullying victims at school speak up after horrific beatings

The young victim of a terrible school bullying attack spoke out in hopes that other children would be better protected.

The 13-year-old says she was bullied within days of high school at Avenues College in Adelaide.

She says there was social media ridicule at the weekend before the victim was brutally beaten when she had an after-school snack in a nearby fast food restaurant on Tuesday afternoon.

The video shows the attack and the screams that follow.

“I don’t even remember what happened there. It all happened so quickly,” the victim told 9News.

“She hit me … like pulling my hair … and I was kicked in the mouth.”

The victim was knocked out and her front teeth were knocked out.

She had texted her mother when it happened.

“I don’t even know who answered the call, but all I could hear was that she was screaming and saying,” Mom is coming, help me, mom is coming, help me, “said the girl’s mother.

Nine News assumes that two students have been suspended.

Police in South Australia have confirmed that two girls have been arrested and are seriously injured.

The victim has had an operation and is now recovering at home.

Her parents are asking more to protect schoolchildren from bullying.

“I don’t think people and children will start to understand the severity until they see what they can do,” said the girl’s father.

“We don’t hear tolerance for bullying,” added her mother.

“You have to do that.”