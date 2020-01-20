Bundesliga superstar drops huge clue about move to Premier League

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner left a huge clue about his upcoming move to the Premier League.

Timo Werner is considered one of the best strikers in the Bundesliga. He’s probably the second best, right next to Bayern Munich’s goal machine, Robert Lewandowski.

According to Sky Sports – Chelsea are expected to fight with rivals Liverpool and Manchester United for the signing of the German striker in the next summer transfer window.

The RB Leipzig is not going to sell it cheaply, the toppers of the German Bundesliga expect the 3 English giants to clash for the German striker this summer.

So far, Timo Werner has scored 23 goals in 25 games in all competitions this season. His fit performance could suggest that the Bundesliga club will not accept bids of less than £ 60 million for the 23-year-old talisman.

In his recent interview with Bild – Werner also hinted at his interest in playing in the Premier League next season.

The German international striker said:

“The Premier League is certainly the most interesting league, you have to say. There is a certain flair to watching and playing the English League. But many Germans have also had great success in Spain, like Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil.

For the moment, I have no desire to seek a move elsewhere. – Timo Werner (quotes via Bild)

Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to fight for the Germans, Liverpool also keeping an eye on the attacker despite a starry attack.

The Blues rely heavily on Tammy Abraham for goals this season, with players like Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Willian having very few goals.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have also suffered a similar spell in their irregular season, but have a decent season on goal with Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial shooting in goals.

Next: Manchester United star to leave Old Trafford next summer

Which Premier League club do you think Timo Werner will join this summer?