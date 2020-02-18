[Bundesliga turnover passes €4b mark]

Bayern Munich players rejoice in front of their lovers just after the match at Rhein Energie Stadion in Cologne February 16, 2020. Bayern, who are bidding for an eighth straight league title, built €750.4 million in 2018-19. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 18 — The whole turnover of the 18 clubs in Germany’s Bundesliga passed the €4 billion (RM18 billion) mark in 2018-19 for the very first time, it was announced nowadays.

The determine of €4.02 billion released by the German Soccer League (DFL) is an raise of five.4 per cent on the past period.

In contrast to their key European rivals, the Bundesliga nonetheless lags driving the English Premier league, which built €5.8 billion in 2018-19.

Having said that, the German league is only somewhat behind it’s Spanish rival La Liga, based mostly on latest figures.

The hottest figures for the French, Spanish and Italian leagues are for the 2017/18 period.

For that period, the turnover of the 20 clubs in the Spanish league was €4.15 billion.

The two France’s Ligue 1, at €2.8 billion, and Italy’s Serie A, which posted €3.07 billion, have been nicely at the rear of.

Much of the wealth in Germany is produced by defending champions Bayern Munich and rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern, who are bidding for an eighth straight league title, manufactured €750.four million in 2018-19, though Borussia Dortmund posted figures of €489.five million for the exact same interval.

Their blended determine helps make up far more than a quarter of the total income.

Though lucrative Tv set rights have been the key element in the Bundesliga’s continued increase, “new progress prospective buyers are to be envisioned from electronic improvements and the worldwide sector,” stated DFL CEO Christian Seifert. — AFP