Bundle up, it’s another cold night with single-digit wind chill!

COLD NIGHT AHEAD: Get ready for another cold night with stormy winds blowing through the night period. Today’s temperatures drop back to teenagers and when the wind is gusty, the chills drop back into single digits. Mostly clear sky this evening creates the perfect environment for temperatures to drop like rock. The good news is that we will be warming up for the rest of the week as today is the coldest day we have to deal with. The winds will stay on the windy side for Tuesday, but as high pressure noses coming from the west, we should see the winds relax in the evening. A lot of sunshine is likely in the next few days, as dry conditions and high pressure dominate our weather pattern.

ALSO WARM UP: We will slowly but surely continue to warm up with each coming day. On Wednesday we are back at the average for this season and at the end of the week some milder temperatures are returning. We will move up to the 40s again by Thursday and have the potential for mid-40s on Friday. Some cloudiness will likely also appear at the end of the week, but no rain or winter weather to worry about during the working week. It’s a pretty calm and nice forecast for the next few days, aside from the cold air out there to start the week. We’ll be looking out for the potential of some winter weather next weekend!

Model contradiction: The models do not agree on the winter weather when we set off for the next weekend. One has rain showers and some freezing rain while the other throws snow. They show two completely different scenarios that will have to iron out in the next few days. We are more likely to see a colder scenario as the trail of the main low pressure system tends to the south, which would put us in a zone conducive to colder air. We will continue to monitor the trends in the coming days!

