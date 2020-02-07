Bung: Lokman Adam reported an open attack on Zahid to the Umno Disciplinary Commission Malaysia

Lokman attacked Ahmad Zahid for allegedly saying Umno must do with Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad working together. – Picture of Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, February 7 – Datuk Lokman Noor Adam is directed to the Umno Disciplinary Committee for publicly criticizing the party’s president, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, senior councilor, confirmed today.

However, the Sabah Umno chief declined to elaborate, saying that it was up to the panel to address Lokman about his statement against Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi earlier this week.

“Yes, we will hand it over to the Disciplinary Committee for decision. That was discussed,” he told reporters at Umno headquarters after the party’s Supreme Council meeting ended.

When asked why Lokman was referred to the board, Bung Moktar merely said that “a lot of people were talking”.

Lokman, who is also a Umno Supreme Council member, did not attend today’s meeting, which was expected to be questioned about his remarks on Ahmad Zahid.

He had previously attacked Ahmad Zahid for allegedly saying that Umno had to do with Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad work together while PAS did this. He called Zahid “weak” and “without principle”.

He had expressed his disappointment with Ahmad Zahid and said that Umno needed leaders who were willing to fight for the defense of the people and not those who were “ready to compromise with those in power”.

Lokman said Ahmad Zahid mentioned four reasons why the party was talking to Dr. At a Umno meeting about Muafakat Nasional Mahathir must work together.

Lokman said he had an audio recording of more than three minutes in length, allegedly from Ahmad Zahid, who spoke at the meeting.

Today Bung Moktar also insisted that the Board of Governors only discuss Muafakat Nasional and did not touch a rumored coalition with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS.

“No discussion about Pakatan Nasional … yes, about Muafakat Nasional in view of the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

“This is an ordinary meeting to strengthen Muafakat Nasional between Barisan Nasional and PAS, including the parties’ strengths against GE15,” he said.

The Kinabatangan MP announced, however, that he would be Dr. Support Mahathir in Parliament if it would perform well.

Yesterday Umno Vice President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan advised his party friends not to respond to speculation about tripartite cooperation with PAS and Bersatu and to ensure that the party’s priorities come first.

This followed a report by Singapore’s Straits Times released earlier this week claiming Umno could Support Mahathir to extend his full term, allegedly to prevent Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from succeeding him.