bungee-fitness:-fly-high-with-this-new-work-out-that-has-men-and-women-leaping-for-more

BRENTWOOD, Calif. — Hunting for a exercise that will make you want to soar out of your bed? Glimpse no more.

Aerofly Health in Brentwood is revamping the regular work out regime by having their shoppers consider the plunge into a Bungee Conditioning class.

The Founder of Aerofly Fitness, Denise McGrew, opened her studio final 12 months with the intention of creating workout fun.

“It is truly an magnificent exercise,” says McGrew. “Persons frequently consider that this is entertaining, it cannot seriously be a very good work out. We are burning just as many calories as individuals managing on the treadmill if not, far more.”

Bungee Fitness includes cardio, strength education, and entire system-training when connected to a harness and bungee twine.

The gains of staying attached to a bungee wire is that it is a very low-effect training and is straightforward on the joints when incorporating lunges, squats, and jumping into the schedule.

“When I came here my very first working day I was loving it and that is precisely what I told everybody else,” stated Myisha Childs, an Aerofly Conditioning shopper. “I got my mother concerned and she has arthritis in her hip so it is kind of really hard for her to go to a standard health club but she arrives and she loves it.”

For first-timers, the course focuses on studying fundamental moves that progress into bungee flights and jumps.

“It is a really diverse feeling. Persons snicker and giggle when they very first get on it (bungee harness),” claimed McGrew. “Usually when anyone finishes their very first course, they are amazed by how a lot they sweat and how a great deal of a exercise that they acquired. People today have really cherished becoming in a position to locate a different form of physical exercise that they really turn out to be genuinely enthusiastic about coming to.”

Aerofly Physical fitness presents 30-60 minute-long bungee courses that assortment from bungee circuit coaching, bungee cardio and bungee flight courses.

“It is just not nearly anything that I have ever seasoned in advance of,” claimed Terese Belne, an Aerofly Conditioning shopper. “I am getting main strength and I am much better. Plus, it is interesting telling individuals that you exercise on a bungee virtually just about every day of the week.”

McGrew credits her customers and the group of pals that they have made. They like to be recognized as, “The Fly Girls.”

“It has been an remarkable 12 months, it can be not just these wonderful exercise sessions and how pleasurable they are. It is really also the environment and the community of ladies that arrive below which helps make it all the extra pleasurable to occur,” claimed McGrew.

To discover extra about Bungee Fitness, go to: www.aeroflyfit.com.