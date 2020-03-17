Bunnings Suspends Sausage Sizzles Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Bunnings has introduced the suspension of its beloved sausage sizzles, as of tomorrow, owing to the speedy unfold of coronavirus.

The family hardware chain introduced a statement currently, talking about the “tough decision” it experienced to make.

“We totally have an understanding of the significant position these sausage sizzles participate in for thousands of nearby local community groups and charities,” Bunnings Controlling Director Mike Schneider explained in the statement, “and that obtaining substitute fundraising prospects at limited detect isn’t uncomplicated.”

“There’s no question that our final decision will disappoint some persons in the group and we just can’t hold out to carry this considerably-loved community software again.”

Bunnings will present an excess serving to hand to those influenced most by the sausage sizzles’ suspensions.

“To assist local community teams who have sausage sizzles booked around the next thirty day period, our shop groups will donate $500 present playing cards to these regional organisations to aid with their fundraising pursuits,” Schneider added. “Across Australia and NZ, this represents an financial investment into nearby communities of over $1.2m.”

Coronavirus, when you mess with Bunnings snags, you mess with all of us. 2020 can officially go fuck by itself.

No sausage sizzle at Bunnings. Shit just bought serious.

— Jonathan Eco-friendly (@GreenJ) March 14, 2020