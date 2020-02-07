Burberry CEO warns of coronavirus effect in Chinese stores

Burberry warned shareholders of a “significant negative impact” on discretionary consumer spending resulting from the spread of the corona virus.

The luxury fashion house is increasingly dependent on high-spending consumers in China, but with much of the country blocked by the pandemic, this market is taking over, and 24 out of 64 Burberry Mainland Chinese stores are closed and the rest are in Operation reduced hours with a sharp drop in cadence.

In addition, Burberry expects trading conditions in Europe to tighten in the coming weeks as the impact of travel restrictions will lead to a decrease in tourist spending.

Marco Gobbetti, Chief Executive of Burberry, said: “The outbreak of the corona virus in mainland China has a significant negative impact on luxury demand. Although we cannot currently predict how long this situation will last, we remain confident in our strategy. In the meantime, we take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees. We are very grateful for the incredible effort of our teams and our immediate thoughts are with the people who are directly affected by this global health emergency. ”

In response to the crisis, Burberry has pledged to take unspecified measures to alleviate the worst downturn in anticipation that the crisis will be over.

In the corona virus crisis, WPP, Publicis and IPG have already restricted employee travel to China.

