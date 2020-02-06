Bureau of Land Management finalizes management plans for Utah rural monuments

February 6 (UPI) – The Bureau of Land Management approved new management plans for two Utah national monuments on Thursday, which the Trump administration has reduced.

The three management plans affect the reduced bear ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments, as well as 900,000 acres removed from the stairwell now known as the Paria River District, and enable more drilling, mining, and pasturing in these areas.

“The approved plans maintain this government’s commitment to the families and communities in Utah who know and love the country best and who will take care of it for many generations,” said Casey Hammond, deputy secretary of the Interior Ministry of Land and Mineral Management, said.

As part of the plans, a majority of the Bears Ears and around 1 million acres in and around Grand Staircase will be open for grazing, while two new routes in Grand Staircase will also open to off-road vehicles.

Utah Bureau of Land Management’s Kimberly Finch said the agency has received 15 mining claims on unmarked properties, and the plans will allow more drilling and mining.

The plans do not provide for commercial deforestation, but trees and other plants can be felled as part of treatments.

The BLM returned the decision to return livestock on approximately 60 kilometers of the Escalante, which Steve Bloch, legal director of the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, called “silver lining on a very dark day”.

“That was the right decision, but there are still many problems grazing the Grand Staircase Monument in areas where it has been removed and retired,” said Bloch.

The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance and several other groups have sued President Donald Trump’s 2017 order to reduce the monuments erected by former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama by a total of 2 million acres.

Last year, a federal judge denied an application from the Justice Department to dismiss the lawsuits, and the Home Office was criticized for issuing plans for the ongoing litigation.

Hammond said Thursday the agency would not let the trial delay its decision.

“If we stopped and waited for any litigation to be resolved, there wouldn’t be much we could do around here,” he said.