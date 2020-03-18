Burger King, Heineken, Diageo, Nike: The Drum Promoting Awards 2020 finalists uncovered

Burger King, Heineken, Diageo, Nike, Costa, Papa John’s, Warner Bros, UKTV, Coca-Cola and Tena are some of the makes nominated, alongside their agencies, to be shortlisted for The Drum Marketing and advertising Awards 2020.

Chaired by Jill Dougan, United kingdom marketing and advertising director at British Gasoline, the judging panel consisted of gurus from makes together with Asda, EE, Disney, Bacardi, Domino’s, Funko and Bird’s Eye.

In light of the worldwide circumstance, The Drum Awards are examining the ceremony day which was due to take location on 21 April. For updates and developments on this, please retain an eye on the awards web page.

Social Goal

Generally Be Content material for Scottish H2o

Frank for Burger King

strategy – Men and women From Soiled for process – Folks Versus Dirty

Social Chain for Brita

Social Modify United kingdom for Joined Up Care Derbyshire

Unusual Artistic Studio for ITV

W for Camden Town Brewery

Internet marketing Agency of the Calendar year

Never be Shy

Fifty Digital

Momentum Globally

Ogilvy British isles

OneFifty Consultancy

rewardStyle

Look for Laboratory

Tin Man

Verticurl

Range and Inclusion Firm of the Year

AMVBBDO

Momentum Around the world

RAPP United kingdom

Snag Tights

Tonic Company Ltd

Vamp SocialLTD

W

B2C Manufacturer Workforce of the Calendar year

Eurotunnel

Rapid Media Co

After Upon A Time Media

Papa John’s GB

B2B Team of the Calendar year

Beano Studios

Digital Cinema Media

Elixirr

Grant Thornton LLP

Hearst Uk

South China Early morning Write-up

Mounting Star of the Year

Barrows World-wide

Sounds Media

RewardStyle

Snag Tights

The Listing Ltd.

Zenith Media

Finance and Qualified Companies

Adamandeveddb for Lloyds Bank

BJL for Skipton Making Society

DigiPlex

Octagon for QBE

Stack for WeBuyAnyHome

Wunderman Thompson British isles for HSBC

Zenith Media for NatWest

Not for Profit

AMVBBDO for Stroke Association

m/6 for Follicular Lymphoma Basis

Pegasus PR for Girlguiding

Save the Children for Help save the Children

The Kite Manufacturing unit for Unicef Uk

The Royal Society for the Defense of Birds (RSPB)

Tonic Agency Ltd for Metropolitan Police Support

W for The Kid’s Society

We Are Social for Nationwide Holocaust Centre and Museum

Yodel Cell for Breast Cancer Now

Audio and Entertainment

Columbia Data Uk

m/Six for Digital Arts

Pan Macmillan for Pan Macmillan (in-house advertising staff)

PHD British isles for Warner Bros. Uk

the7stars for Parlophone Information

Yodel Mobile for UKTV Engage in

Activity and Leisure

AnalogFolk for Nike

Edelman, British isles for ASICS

Mercieca for Mitre and The Soccer Association

Octagon for AIG Everyday living United kingdom

Threepipe for The England & Wales Cricket Board

Wavemaker CS for NFL Sport Move

Wavemaker World-wide for Components 1

Wunderman Thompson British isles for BT Sport Unscripted

Wunderman Thompson Uk for BT Sport No matter what it is, Terminate it

Retail and eCommerce

Kazoo Communications for Bensons for Beds

Braze for Bloom & Wild

Zenith Media for Costa Express

Cult Magnificence for Cult Splendor

Zenith Media for H&M

Snag Tights

FMCG

Zenith Media for Bodyform

Bulletproof for Challs Intercontinental

M&C Saatchi Activity & Entertainment for Coca-Cola

We Are Social for Diageo

Dentsu Redstar for Heineken

W for Papa John’s

Zenith Media for Tena

Brand name Tradition for The Coca-Cola Firm

Total Media for Young’s

B2B

Manufacturers2lifestyle for Qlik

Don’t be Shy for Escape Hunt

Elixirr

Facebook

MRM//McCann for United States Postal Assistance

W for Jaguar Land Rover

RAPP Uk for L’Oreal

SEMrush

General public Sector

Always Be Information for Scottish Drinking water

Ardmore for Translink

De Montfort College for De Montfort University

MRM//McCann for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK

MullenLowe Group United kingdom for NHS England

MullenLowe Team Uk for Well being Education England & NHS England

PS London for University of Bradford

The Union Marketing Agency for Food items Benchmarks Scotland & The Union

Healthcare and Pharma

GSK Customer Health and fitness

MullenLowe Team Uk for Wellness Instruction England & NHS England

Zenith Media for Bodyform

Zenith Media for Tena

Automotive and Transportation

Dentsu X India matrix for Maruti Suzuki India Confined

LNER (London North Eastern Railway)

m/6 for Toyota

Device9 for Bentley

W for Jaguar Land Rover

Cell

Carat Leeds for Arriva United kingdom Bus

Facebook for It is Not Magic, It’s Perception

Fb for Simply just Increase Stories

iProspect Leeds for Marston’s

Publicis Sapient for Centrica

Yodel Cellular for Gymshark

Yodel Mobile for UKTV Participate in

PR

160around90 for Carlsberg British isles

Cirkle for Birds Eye

Frank forBurger King

GiffGaff

M&C Saatchi Activity & Amusement for Coca-Cola

Octagon for Paddy Power

Tin Male for Megabus

Third City for Bupa

W for The Children’s Society

B2C Integrated

AV Browne for Hastings Accommodations

GiffGaff

ITV for I am A Movie star… Get Me Out Of In this article!

ITV for Adore Island 2019

ITV & Veg Power

process – Individuals From Soiled for technique – People From Dirty

MullenLowe Team United kingdom for NHS England

Octagon for Paddy Power

Pan Macmillan in-house internet marketing team

Pufferr Ltd for New Bond Street Pawnbrokers

RAPP Uk for Virgin Media

Digital

3 Monkeys Zeno

CACI ltd for Bookatable by TheFork

Merkle EMEA for Danone – Early Daily life Nutrition

Zenith Media for H&M

MullenLowe Team British isles for Well being Education England & NHS England

rewardStyle for Mytheresa

Pufferr Ltd for New Bond Street Pawnbrokers

Really don’t be Shy for Promethean

rewardStyle for Topshop

RAPP Uk for Virgin Media

Sponsorship

Dentsu X for JFOODO

Lucozade Sport

Maverick Sports activities + Enjoyment for DHL

Octagon for Paddy Electrical power

RAPP Uk for Virgin Media

Tangerine for Specsavers

We Are Social for Diageo

Zenith Media for Coors Light-weight

Social Media

3 Monkeys Zeno

AnalogFolk for Nike

Ball Avenue Community for Paddy Ability

Birds Eye (Aunt Bessie’s)

Columbia Records United kingdom

Fifty Electronic for World Athletics

Noise Media for Just Take in

Pulse Innovative London for The Situations and The Sunday Situations

Social Chain for Veet Adult men

Zenith Media for Bodyform

Branded Material

Citizen Relations for The Macallan

Elixirr

Just So for Diageo

m/Six for Electronic Arts

RAPP United kingdom for The Open up College

The Brooklyn Brothers for WaterWipes

Wavemaker Worldwide for Method 1

Zone for Guideline Dogs

Best Model Working experience or Event

Brilliant Signals for Edinburgh Competition Fringe Society

Collider for Riot Game titles

Edelman, United kingdom for ASICS

Fb

Intermarketing Company for Adidas

Kairos Esports for KFC Uk & Ireland

RAPP British isles for Virgin Media

The Producers for The LEGO Group

W for The Children’s Modern society

Style

Strengthen Electrical power (portion of OVO Retail)

Bulletproof for Challs Intercontinental

Frank for Atom bank

Lewis Moberly for IFFCO

Zest Design and style London for Automobili Lamborghini

Seo

Crafted for Eurotunnel Le Shuttle

You should not be Shy for Promethean

MediaCom North for Plumbs

Propellernet for PureGym

Whites for Virgin Cell

Zenith Media for Up coming

Promotion

Bright Alerts for Edinburgh Gin / Ian Macleod Distillers

Cult Splendor

Frank for Atom financial institution

The moment Upon A Time Media for instax (Fujifilm Uk Ltd)

Propellernet for Pour Moi

Pufferr Ltd for New Bond Street pawnbrokers

The Media Angel for Swansea University

Media Setting up or Acquiring

M&C Saatchi Performance for EDF

The moment Upon A Time Media for instax (Fujifilm Uk Ltd)

PHD Uk for Warner Bros. British isles

Greatest Technological innovation-led Innovation of the Calendar year

Brandwidth for Toyota

EIGHTYDOTS GmbH for BMW Group

Octagon for Mastercard

Octagon for QBE

Pufferr Ltd for New Bond Street Pawnbrokers

RevLifter for Harvey Nichols

SEMrush

New Product or Service Start Technique of the 12 months

Entry Team

Improve Electrical power (element of OVO Retail) for Increase Ability (element of OVO Retail)

CHS for HSBC Uk

M&C Saatchi General public Relations for EE

Marriott Hotels Constrained

PMG for Beats by Dre

Stein IAS for Trelleborg Marine & Infrastructure

WPNC for Laithwaite’s

Yodel Cell for Gymshark

Re-model or Re-start Method of the 12 months

Massive Remodel for Proximo Sprits

BJL for Foxy Bingo

Greenspace for Battersea Energy Station Growth Corporation (BPSDC)

MRM//McCann for United States Postal Assistance

Nosy for Picadeli

Papa John’s GB

Weetabix Foods Business for Ready Brek

Wunderman Thompson Uk for Kaspersky

Extensive Time period Advertising and marketing Approach (3 Several years or Extra)

AV Browne for Hastings Accommodations

Brand Culture for Energizer

You should not be Shy for Promethean

Elvis for Mondelez

Excessive for The Stable Company

Movement for Fanta

Stein IAS for Trelleborg Marine & Infrastructure

ZAK for New Stability Soccer

Most Effective use of Details or Insights

CACI ltd for EDF Power

Citizen Relations for Trainpal by Ctrip

Dentsu Redstar for Heineken

m/6 for TalkTalk

MullenLowe Team Uk for NHS England

Propellernet for PureGym

RAPP United kingdom for Ralph Lauren

Look for Laboratory for Mars Petcare

Spotify for The Government (The House Business office and The Cabinet Business)

Zenith Media for NatWest

Model Enhancement or Extension of the Yr

Help save the Young children

Scoop and Spoon for Crimson Bull Media Residence

The Trade Desk

W for Camden Town Brewery

Client Perception

AMVBBDO for Stroke Association

Improve Energy (portion of OVO Retail)

Boxclever for DFS

EIGHTYDOTS GmbH for BMW Group

Go Inspire Group for Pets at Household

Nitro for Four Factors

PHD Uk for Argos

Stickyeyes for Arla United kingdom

STRAT7 for Bonamy Finch

Obtain out a lot more specifics regarding the ceremony on The Drum Advertising Awards homepage.

Associates of these awards are The Trade Desk, Money Instances and Modo25.