Burger King, Heineken, Diageo, Nike: The Drum Promoting Awards 2020 finalists uncovered

Burger King, Heineken, Diageo, Nike, Costa, Papa John’s, Warner Bros, UKTV, Coca-Cola and Tena are some of the makes nominated, alongside their agencies, to be shortlisted for The Drum Marketing and advertising Awards 2020.
Chaired by Jill Dougan, United kingdom marketing and advertising director at British Gasoline, the judging panel consisted of gurus from makes together with Asda, EE, Disney, Bacardi, Domino’s, Funko and Bird’s Eye.
In light of the worldwide circumstance, The Drum Awards are examining the ceremony day which was due to take location on 21 April. For updates and developments on this, please retain an eye on the awards web page.
Social Goal
- Generally Be Content material for Scottish H2o
- Frank for Burger King
- strategy – Men and women From Soiled for process – Folks Versus Dirty
- Social Chain for Brita
- Social Modify United kingdom for Joined Up Care Derbyshire
- Unusual Artistic Studio for ITV
- W for Camden Town Brewery
Internet marketing Agency of the Calendar year
- Never be Shy
- Fifty Digital
- Momentum Globally
- Ogilvy British isles
- OneFifty Consultancy
- rewardStyle
- Look for Laboratory
- Tin Man
- Verticurl
Range and Inclusion Firm of the Year
- AMVBBDO
- Momentum Around the world
- RAPP United kingdom
- Snag Tights
- Tonic Company Ltd
- Vamp SocialLTD
- W
B2C Manufacturer Workforce of the Calendar year
- Eurotunnel
- Rapid Media Co
- After Upon A Time Media
- Papa John’s GB
B2B Team of the Calendar year
- Beano Studios
- Digital Cinema Media
- Elixirr
- Grant Thornton LLP
- Hearst Uk
- South China Early morning Write-up
Mounting Star of the Year
- Barrows World-wide
- Sounds Media
- RewardStyle
- Snag Tights
- The Listing Ltd.
- Zenith Media
Finance and Qualified Companies
- Adamandeveddb for Lloyds Bank
- BJL for Skipton Making Society
- DigiPlex
- Octagon for QBE
- Stack for WeBuyAnyHome
- Wunderman Thompson British isles for HSBC
- Zenith Media for NatWest
Not for Profit
- AMVBBDO for Stroke Association
- m/6 for Follicular Lymphoma Basis
- Pegasus PR for Girlguiding
- Save the Children for Help save the Children
- The Kite Manufacturing unit for Unicef Uk
- The Royal Society for the Defense of Birds (RSPB)
- Tonic Agency Ltd for Metropolitan Police Support
- W for The Kid’s Society
- We Are Social for Nationwide Holocaust Centre and Museum
- Yodel Cell for Breast Cancer Now
Audio and Entertainment
- Columbia Data Uk
- m/Six for Digital Arts
- Pan Macmillan for Pan Macmillan (in-house advertising staff)
- PHD British isles for Warner Bros. Uk
- the7stars for Parlophone Information
- Yodel Mobile for UKTV Engage in
Activity and Leisure
- AnalogFolk for Nike
- Edelman, British isles for ASICS
- Mercieca for Mitre and The Soccer Association
- Octagon for AIG Everyday living United kingdom
- Threepipe for The England & Wales Cricket Board
- Wavemaker CS for NFL Sport Move
- Wavemaker World-wide for Components 1
- Wunderman Thompson British isles for BT Sport Unscripted
- Wunderman Thompson Uk for BT Sport No matter what it is, Terminate it
Retail and eCommerce
- Kazoo Communications for Bensons for Beds
- Braze for Bloom & Wild
- Zenith Media for Costa Express
- Cult Magnificence for Cult Splendor
- Zenith Media for H&M
- Snag Tights
FMCG
- Zenith Media for Bodyform
- Bulletproof for Challs Intercontinental
- M&C Saatchi Activity & Entertainment for Coca-Cola
- We Are Social for Diageo
- Dentsu Redstar for Heineken
- W for Papa John’s
- Zenith Media for Tena
- Brand name Tradition for The Coca-Cola Firm
- Total Media for Young’s
B2B
- Manufacturers2lifestyle for Qlik
- Don’t be Shy for Escape Hunt
- Elixirr
- MRM//McCann for United States Postal Assistance
- W for Jaguar Land Rover
- RAPP Uk for L’Oreal
- SEMrush
General public Sector
- Always Be Information for Scottish Drinking water
- Ardmore for Translink
- De Montfort College for De Montfort University
- MRM//McCann for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK
- MullenLowe Group United kingdom for NHS England
- MullenLowe Team Uk for Well being Education England & NHS England
- PS London for University of Bradford
- The Union Marketing Agency for Food items Benchmarks Scotland & The Union
Healthcare and Pharma
- GSK Customer Health and fitness
- MullenLowe Team Uk for Wellness Instruction England & NHS England
- Zenith Media for Bodyform
- Zenith Media for Tena
Automotive and Transportation
- Dentsu X India matrix for Maruti Suzuki India Confined
- LNER (London North Eastern Railway)
- m/6 for Toyota
- Device9 for Bentley
- W for Jaguar Land Rover
Cell
- Carat Leeds for Arriva United kingdom Bus
- Facebook for It is Not Magic, It’s Perception
- Fb for Simply just Increase Stories
- iProspect Leeds for Marston’s
- Publicis Sapient for Centrica
- Yodel Cellular for Gymshark
- Yodel Mobile for UKTV Participate in
PR
- 160around90 for Carlsberg British isles
- Cirkle for Birds Eye
- Frank forBurger King
- GiffGaff
- M&C Saatchi Activity & Amusement for Coca-Cola
- Octagon for Paddy Power
- Tin Male for Megabus
- Third City for Bupa
- W for The Children’s Society
B2C Integrated
AV Browne for Hastings Accommodations
- GiffGaff
- ITV for I am A Movie star… Get Me Out Of In this article!
- ITV for Adore Island 2019
- ITV & Veg Power
- process – Individuals From Soiled for technique – People From Dirty
- MullenLowe Team United kingdom for NHS England
- Octagon for Paddy Power
- Pan Macmillan in-house internet marketing team
- Pufferr Ltd for New Bond Street Pawnbrokers
- RAPP Uk for Virgin Media
Digital
- 3 Monkeys Zeno
- CACI ltd for Bookatable by TheFork
- Merkle EMEA for Danone – Early Daily life Nutrition
- Zenith Media for H&M
- MullenLowe Team British isles for Well being Education England & NHS England
- rewardStyle for Mytheresa
- Pufferr Ltd for New Bond Street Pawnbrokers
- Really don’t be Shy for Promethean
- rewardStyle for Topshop
- RAPP Uk for Virgin Media
Sponsorship
- Dentsu X for JFOODO
- Lucozade Sport
- Maverick Sports activities + Enjoyment for DHL
- Octagon for Paddy Electrical power
- RAPP Uk for Virgin Media
- Tangerine for Specsavers
- We Are Social for Diageo
- Zenith Media for Coors Light-weight
Social Media
- 3 Monkeys Zeno
- AnalogFolk for Nike
- Ball Avenue Community for Paddy Ability
- Birds Eye (Aunt Bessie’s)
- Columbia Records United kingdom
- Fifty Electronic for World Athletics
- Noise Media for Just Take in
- Pulse Innovative London for The Situations and The Sunday Situations
- Social Chain for Veet Adult men
- Zenith Media for Bodyform
Branded Material
- Citizen Relations for The Macallan
- Elixirr
- Just So for Diageo
- m/Six for Electronic Arts
- RAPP United kingdom for The Open up College
- The Brooklyn Brothers for WaterWipes
- Wavemaker Worldwide for Method 1
- Zone for Guideline Dogs
Best Model Working experience or Event
- Brilliant Signals for Edinburgh Competition Fringe Society
- Collider for Riot Game titles
- Edelman, United kingdom for ASICS
- Fb
- Intermarketing Company for Adidas
- Kairos Esports for KFC Uk & Ireland
- RAPP British isles for Virgin Media
- The Producers for The LEGO Group
- W for The Children’s Modern society
Style
- Strengthen Electrical power (portion of OVO Retail)
- Bulletproof for Challs Intercontinental
- Frank for Atom bank
- Lewis Moberly for IFFCO
- Zest Design and style London for Automobili Lamborghini
Seo
- Crafted for Eurotunnel Le Shuttle
- You should not be Shy for Promethean
- MediaCom North for Plumbs
- Propellernet for PureGym
- Whites for Virgin Cell
- Zenith Media for Up coming
Promotion
- Bright Alerts for Edinburgh Gin / Ian Macleod Distillers
- Cult Splendor
- Frank for Atom financial institution
- The moment Upon A Time Media for instax (Fujifilm Uk Ltd)
- Propellernet for Pour Moi
- Pufferr Ltd for New Bond Street pawnbrokers
- The Media Angel for Swansea University
Media Setting up or Acquiring
- M&C Saatchi Performance for EDF
- The moment Upon A Time Media for instax (Fujifilm Uk Ltd)
- PHD Uk for Warner Bros. British isles
Greatest Technological innovation-led Innovation of the Calendar year
- Brandwidth for Toyota
- EIGHTYDOTS GmbH for BMW Group
- Octagon for Mastercard
- Octagon for QBE
- Pufferr Ltd for New Bond Street Pawnbrokers
- RevLifter for Harvey Nichols
- SEMrush
New Product or Service Start Technique of the 12 months
- Entry Team
- Improve Electrical power (element of OVO Retail) for Increase Ability (element of OVO Retail)
- CHS for HSBC Uk
- M&C Saatchi General public Relations for EE
- Marriott Hotels Constrained
- PMG for Beats by Dre
- Stein IAS for Trelleborg Marine & Infrastructure
- WPNC for Laithwaite’s
- Yodel Cell for Gymshark
Re-model or Re-start Method of the 12 months
- Massive Remodel for Proximo Sprits
- BJL for Foxy Bingo
- Greenspace for Battersea Energy Station Growth Corporation (BPSDC)
- MRM//McCann for United States Postal Assistance
- Nosy for Picadeli
- Papa John’s GB
- Weetabix Foods Business for Ready Brek
- Wunderman Thompson Uk for Kaspersky
Extensive Time period Advertising and marketing Approach (3 Several years or Extra)
- AV Browne for Hastings Accommodations
- Brand Culture for Energizer
- You should not be Shy for Promethean
- Elvis for Mondelez
- Excessive for The Stable Company
- Movement for Fanta
- Stein IAS for Trelleborg Marine & Infrastructure
- ZAK for New Stability Soccer
Most Effective use of Details or Insights
- CACI ltd for EDF Power
- Citizen Relations for Trainpal by Ctrip
- Dentsu Redstar for Heineken
- m/6 for TalkTalk
- MullenLowe Team Uk for NHS England
- Propellernet for PureGym
- RAPP United kingdom for Ralph Lauren
- Look for Laboratory for Mars Petcare
- Spotify for The Government (The House Business office and The Cabinet Business)
- Zenith Media for NatWest
Model Enhancement or Extension of the Yr
- Help save the Young children
- Scoop and Spoon for Crimson Bull Media Residence
- The Trade Desk
- W for Camden Town Brewery
Client Perception
- AMVBBDO for Stroke Association
- Improve Energy (portion of OVO Retail)
- Boxclever for DFS
- EIGHTYDOTS GmbH for BMW Group
- Go Inspire Group for Pets at Household
- Nitro for Four Factors
- PHD Uk for Argos
- Stickyeyes for Arla United kingdom
- STRAT7 for Bonamy Finch
