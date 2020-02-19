[burger-king-removes-preservatives-from-whopper]

by: NBC News Channel
Posted:
/ Updated:
(NBC) – Burger King is removing artificial colors, flavors and preservatives from its Whopper and it has a stomach-churning ad to tout the change.
BK took a nearly month-long time-lapse of a Whopper, ending with the burger covered in mold and the tag line, “The beauty of no artificial preservatives.”
The campaign comes as consumers demand more transparency about the ingredients in their food.
More than 400 US restaurants are already selling Whoppers without artificial additives.
The chain expects all Whoppers sold in the US to follow suit by the end of the year.
