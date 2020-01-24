Burger Kings Impossible Whopper cools down

divide

You’re hot in a moment.

Happiness turns and then you are cold.

This is how life, business and the world of vegetarian, vegetarian-friendly fast foods work.

The Impossible Whopper cools down when it comes to consumer interest, at least according to the latest signs of the vegetarian Burger King burger product. According to a report this week (January 22) by Bloomberg, the fast-food chain “is lowering the price of its artificial meat burger as sales begin to decline after its launch last year.”

The report became more accurate as the situation was investigated over Carrols Restaurant Group, the chain’s largest franchisee in the United States. “(It) said sales decreased to 28 Impossible Whoppers per day per store – up from 32 previously. The company, which has more than 1,000 Burger King locations, announced that sales have stabilized at that level seems. The sandwich was recently temporarily added to the chain’s two-for-six-dollar discount menu. This is comparable to the previous recommended price of $ 5.59 per sandwich. “

Changes in the grocery

Nevertheless, Burger King allegedly remains committed to the product and is even planning menu extensions and upcoming promotions.

Whether the Impossible Whopper is more fashion than anything else remains an open question. However, there is little doubt that consumers, especially the younger ones, are committed to a healthier lifestyle that includes fitness and fresh groceries – including vending machines, as it turns out, as part of the ongoing revolution in unattended retail.

For example, the Impossible Burger made its supermarket debut at the end of last year. The rollout brings Impossible Foods into an even closer rivalry with Beyond Meat. When Beyond Meat launched its latest burger in June, the company announced that it was commercially available with Kroger, Whole Foods, Publix, Safeway, Wegmans, Sprouts, and Target. The store notes that the Impossible Burger “lags behind when it sells its burgers directly to home cooks” compared to this list of stores.

Before this move, Impossible Foods had only sold its burgers to restaurants, as had Beyond Meat. Nowadays, Impossible Burger is reportedly sold in more than 17,000 restaurants and more than 7,000 Burger King fast food stores. Beyond Meat delivers meatballs to Subway and vegetarian burgers to Carl’s Jr.

Bigger trends

A broader look at healthy food shows that modern retail and online technologies are helping to put these options on the plates of more consumers – and not just through fast food chains. As an example, consider the ongoing efforts to eliminate so-called food deserts. As you can probably imagine, the combination of low population density and poverty in many urban and rural areas is dampening the construction of large supermarkets. This, in turn, drives consumers to higher costs and lower food options that are more accessible, even in convenience stores.

These trends have inspired former hedge fund manager Sam Polk to launch Everytable in 2016. “In my opinion, healthy eating is a human right and shouldn’t be a luxury product,” said Polk in an interview, which was incredibly serious and cost society as a whole. People deserve better than eating, “basically toxic, fast, or heavily processed foods,” and it is up to businesses to find a way to do it profitably. And with two adjustments to the standard business model, Everytable believes that its health-oriented, fast-casual offerings have found their way.

The first innovation is a hub-and-spoke model that the company uses to prepare food. Everytable builds a single central kitchen for each region it serves, serving all restaurants in that region. Dynamic prices also play a role. Food prices are based on the neighborhood in which the shops are located and not on the goods they sell. A meal in an upscale area can cost $ 7-8 per person, while the same meal in an almost low-income area costs $ 5-6 per person.

These innovations play around with the classic supply and demand question, and the jury is not yet sure whether they will be successful. It is not yet clear if and how Burger King could recover, so to speak, to provide the crowd with vegetarian burgers. But experimentation is sure to continue, and more consumers are turning away from their old-fashioned and often unhealthy diets.

