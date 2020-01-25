Burglar caught by ‘limpid’ video surveillance system of imprisoned Merton owner

A man received a collar for a burglary after an owner’s private video surveillance gave the police a “clear” picture of his face.

James Fasida even ended up admitting three other burglaries when he was arrested.

The 48-year-old man was found following a burglary on a road in Colliers Wood, Merton.

Officers from the Colliers Wood safer neighborhood team conducted house to house investigations and found a local resident who had captured the suspect on his private video surveillance.

While viewing the video, one of the PCs positively identified Fasida, of Brangwyn Crescent, SW19, based on his extensive local knowledge.

Merton police said, “Act quickly to arrest the criminal after crystalline CCTV revealed his face, he was quickly arrested and charged.”

Fasida pleaded guilty to court and also raised her hands for three other burglaries.

He is currently serving 32 months in prison.

.